On August 31, Tofiq Bahramov Stadium (Baku) will host the second leg of the decisive stage of the Europa League Qualification, in which Qarabag will compete with Olimpia Ljubljana. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Qarabag



The club remains the undisputed leader of Azerbaijani football. Speaking more precisely, the dominance was shaken once and the historical giant, Neftci, became the champion of the republic in 2021. Still, “the Horsemen” managed to immediately regain the gold medals, after which they defended the title. Qurban Qurbanov’s wards are quite stable at the European arena. And they confirmed it this summer. It was not possible to repeat the main achievement in the form of reaching the group stage of the Champions League again. Speaking about the qualification of the higher mentioned tournament, the representative of Transcaucasia confidently overcame Lincoln Red Imps, but then lost in the confrontation with Rakow: an away 2-3 failure and a 1-1 draw at the home arena. As for the Europa League, the team was able to knock out HJK, having won twice against the Finnish opponent with an identical score – 2-1. And then it scored 2 unanswered goals in Slovenia.

Olimpia Ljubljana



The team was the strongest one after the republic gained independence – then 4 championship titles were taken in a row, in 1992-1995. Still, it is reasonable to mention that mainly Maribor dominated, when the project from the capital only occasionally returned the gold medals. For instance, it happened in the previous spring (for the first time in 5 years). At the same time, the club returned to the Champions League qualification. There, “the Dragons” even made a sensation: the success in the struggle with Latvian Valmiera (each match resulted in a 2-1 score) and then knocked out the Bulgarian grandee, Ludogorets (a 1-1 draw in Razgrad and a 2-1 victory at the home arena). Still, then, there was a very difficult opponent, Galatasaray – the Turkish won in the so-called “dry” way in both matches: 3-0 in Slovenia and 1-0 in Istanbul. And it also was beaten by Qarabag on the native field, conceding a couple of goals at the end of the first half without making any response.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents played in the qualification, but that was the Champions League, 5 years ago. Then “the Horsemen” won with a 1-0 score in Ljubljana, after which they recorded a goalless draw in Baku.

Predictions



