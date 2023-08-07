Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.98 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 10, Tofiq Bahramov Stadium (Baku) will host the first leg of the 1/2 finals of the Europa League Qualification, in which Qarabag will compete with HJK. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Qarabag



The club failed to qualify for the Champions League again. Although everything is OK for “the Horsemen” at the national arena and, apart from the exception in the form of a one-time victory for Neftci, it is the team that has been “stamping” titles during recent years. At the same time, playing already with Lincoln Red Imps in July, there were problems: the team conceded first in Gibraltar. However, it turned out to achieve a strong-willed victory even there and then “the Red Devils” were defeated at the home arena. Moreover, the battle in Czestochowa was quite optimistic – the club bounced back from a 0-2 score, losing only because of Kittel’s ball in the 91st minute of the game. It seemed that, due to the experience and the factor of the own stadium, “the Azerbaijanis” would be able to take revenge in the struggle with Rakow. Nevertheless, it conceded first on Wednesday in Baku, after which limited itself to taking a draw.

HJK



The team is considered to be the No. 1 force in Finnish football. Moreover, it repeatedly participated at the group stages of the European competition, including making it to the main round of the Champions League. Still, nowadays, “the Klubi” is seriously at risk, for the first time in four years, of losing the final leadership even in the Veikkausliiga – SJK and KuPS are at least not weaker so far. There is no surprise that not everything works out in qualifying in such conditions. Larne, at the very least, was overcome: a 1-0 success at the home arena and a 2-2 draw in Northern Ireland. It took a minimal victory due to Keskinen’s goal in Molde. As a result, it seemed to try to play a 0-0 draw in Norway. Still, Eriksen’s goal in the 74th minute of the game broke everything there. Speaking about another quarter of an hour, the hosts put the squeeze on the rival, bringing the score to the final success – 2-0.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The best clubs of Azerbaijan and Finland have not played against each other before.

Predictions



Bookmakers are confident in an easy victory for the representatives of Transcaucasia in its “lair”. Still, it will not be easy for the club to crack the Scandinavian defence. Thus, we bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.98).

