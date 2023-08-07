RU RU
Main Predictions Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023

Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023

Qarabag FK Qarabag FK
Europa League 10 aug 2023, 12:00 Qarabag FK - HJK
-
- : -
International, Baku, Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium
HJK HJK
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.98

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now

On August 10, Tofiq Bahramov Stadium (Baku) will host the first leg of the 1/2 finals of the Europa League Qualification, in which Qarabag will compete with HJK. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Qarabag


The club failed to qualify for the Champions League again. Although everything is OK for “the Horsemen” at the national arena and, apart from the exception in the form of a one-time victory for Neftci, it is the team that has been “stamping” titles during recent years. At the same time, playing already with Lincoln Red Imps in July, there were problems: the team conceded first in Gibraltar. However, it turned out to achieve a strong-willed victory even there and then “the Red Devils” were defeated at the home arena. Moreover, the battle in Czestochowa was quite optimistic – the club bounced back from a 0-2 score, losing only because of Kittel’s ball in the 91st minute of the game. It seemed that, due to the experience and the factor of the own stadium, “the Azerbaijanis” would be able to take revenge in the struggle with Rakow. Nevertheless, it conceded first on Wednesday in Baku, after which limited itself to taking a draw.

HJK


The team is considered to be the No. 1 force in Finnish football. Moreover, it repeatedly participated at the group stages of the European competition, including making it to the main round of the Champions League. Still, nowadays, “the Klubi” is seriously at risk, for the first time in four years, of losing the final leadership even in the Veikkausliiga – SJK and KuPS are at least not weaker so far. There is no surprise that not everything works out in qualifying in such conditions. Larne, at the very least, was overcome: a 1-0 success at the home arena and a 2-2 draw in Northern Ireland. It took a minimal victory due to Keskinen’s goal in Molde. As a result, it seemed to try to play a 0-0 draw in Norway. Still, Eriksen’s goal in the 74th minute of the game broke everything there. Speaking about another quarter of an hour, the hosts put the squeeze on the rival, bringing the score to the final success – 2-0.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The best clubs of Azerbaijan and Finland have not played against each other before.

Predictions


Bookmakers are confident in an easy victory for the representatives of Transcaucasia in its “lair”. Still, it will not be easy for the club to crack the Scandinavian defence. Thus, we bet on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.98).

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.98

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
PSV vs Sturm predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Champions League Today, 14:30 PSV vs Sturm predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 PSV Eindhoven Odds: 1.61 Sturm Graz Recommended MelBet
AEK vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Champions League Today, 14:45 AEK vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 AEK Athens Odds: 1.666 Dinamo Zagreb Bet now Linebet
Braga vs TSC Bačka Topola predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Champions League Today, 15:00 Braga vs TSC Bačka Topola predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Braga Odds: 1.78 TSC Backa Topola Bet now 1xBet
Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Fluminense Odds: 1.73 Argentinos Juniors Recommended MelBet
Copa Libertadores Today, 20:00 Internacional vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Internacional Odds: 1.6 River Plate Bet now Linebet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Bayern prepare for bad news about Neuer's return date Football news Today, 04:58 The situation with Mbappe will be resolved by the end of the week Football news Today, 04:38 Chelsea lose their star signing ahead of the start of the season Football news Today, 03:32 Neymar not welcome at Barcelona Football news Today, 02:57 Neymar received an incredible offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 01:55 Bayern may delay Harry Kane transfer Football news Today, 01:15 Legendary Andres Iniesta has found a new club Football news Today, 00:50 Inter announce signing of Bayern goalkeeper Football news Today, 00:00 PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker Football news Yesterday, 23:00 Liverpool beat the German club
Sport Predictions
Football Today PSV vs Sturm predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football Today AEK vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football Today Braga vs TSC Bačka Topola predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Internacional vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 09 aug 2023 Benfica vs Porto predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Qarabag vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Sheriff vs BATE predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023