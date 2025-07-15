RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025

Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction Photo: livesport/ Author unknownn
Pyunik
Pyunik Pyunik Schedule Pyunik News Pyunik Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
17 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Yerevan, Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan
Tre Fiori
Tre Fiori Tre Fiori Schedule Tre Fiori Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.84
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the first qualifying round of the Conference League, Pyunik will face Tre Fiori. The match will take place in Yerevan on Thursday, July 17. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Pyunik is Armenia's leading club, a regular participant in European competitions. Last season, the team finished only fourth in the national championship, which secured them a spot in the Conference League qualifiers.

This was a rather unexpected result, but the coaching staff kept the core of the squad together and reinforced it with several experienced international players. Ahead of the new Armenian Premier League season, the team has begun its European campaign, where it has performed quite successfully in recent years.

Pyunik boasts an outstanding 2022/23 season, when the club reached the group stage of the Conference League for the first time. They failed to progress to the playoffs, but held their own against Basel, Žalgiris, and Slovan.

Interestingly, Pyunik has consistently reached at least the third qualifying round of European competitions in recent years. Last season, the team was again close to making the main stage of the Conference League, but fell short in the playoff round against Celje.

Tre Fiori is the most decorated club in San Marino, but even compared to its regional neighbors, it struggles in European competitions. In recent seasons, the team has consistently been eliminated in the first qualifying round, often suffering heavy defeats.

The squad is almost entirely made up of local players and semi-professionals from Italy, with hardly any full-time professionals. As a result, the overall level is simply too low to compete on equal terms in the early stages of international tournaments.

That said, Tre Fiori have already shown they can surprise. In the first leg, they pulled off a sensational 1-0 victory, but it's still hard to believe they can advance to the next round.

In the second qualifying round, the winner of this tie will face Hungary's Győr. The Hungarians are likely pleased with the first-leg result, as a potential meeting with Tre Fiori would almost guarantee them a place in the next stage. While the San Marino side could spring another upset, you can be sure Pyunik's approach to the return leg will be entirely different.

Match facts

  • Pyunik have lost their last two official matches.
  • The Armenians have conceded in each of their last ten home games.
  • Tre Fiori have won just one of their previous four matches.
  • Tre Fiori have lost their last two away games, both by a 1-0 scoreline.
  • Pyunik average 1.4 goals per game at home, while Tre Fiori average 0.8 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

  • Pyunik: Avagyan, Alemao, Vakulenko, Almeida, Milkovic, Otubanjo, Kulikov, Islamovic, Tarakhchyan, Gonsalves, Metoyan.
  • Tre Fiori: Nardi, Sirri, Pea, Matteoni, Kensoni, Vandi, Manfroni, Dolcini, Benedettini, Prandelli, Ferri.

H2H

The first leg ended with a narrow 1-0 win for Tre Fiori.

Prediction

Given the huge gap in class, Pyunik is expected to secure a convincing win in the second leg. The Armenians have the edge in technique, speed, tactics, and physicality. The visitors from San Marino will find it extremely difficult to withstand the pressure for the full 90 minutes. My recommendation is to back the home side with a -2.5 goal handicap.

Prediction on game W1(-2.5)
Odds: 1.84
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Cerro Largo prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.5 Cerro Largo Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.93 America de Cali Bet now Melbet
Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Independiente del Valle Odds: 2.07 Vasco da Gama Bet now 1xBet
Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.6 Ventforet Kofu Recommended Mostbet
Kawasaki Frontale vs SC Sagamihara prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 1.5 SC Sagamihara Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs NK Lokomotiva prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 06:30 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.7 NK Lokomotiva Bet now 1xBet
Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Friendly matches 16 july 2025, 08:00 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Osijek Odds: 2 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended Melbet
Ajax vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.67 PAOK Thessaloniki FC Bet now Mostbet
Auda vs Larne prediction Europa Conference League 16 july 2025, 12:00 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Auda Odds: 1.9 Larne Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Celtic prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.7 Celtic Recommended Melbet
Aston Villa vs Walsall prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.57 Walsall Bet now 1xBet
Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 16 july 2025, 14:45 Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Linfield Odds: 1.83 Shelbourne Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
99’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
80’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
48’
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
50’
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
50’
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:00 Ramón Díaz to Take Over as Olimpia Head Coach Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores