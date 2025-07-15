Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025

Prediction on game W1(-2.5) Odds: 1.84 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the first qualifying round of the Conference League, Pyunik will face Tre Fiori. The match will take place in Yerevan on Thursday, July 17. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the winner of this clash.

Match preview

Pyunik is Armenia's leading club, a regular participant in European competitions. Last season, the team finished only fourth in the national championship, which secured them a spot in the Conference League qualifiers.

This was a rather unexpected result, but the coaching staff kept the core of the squad together and reinforced it with several experienced international players. Ahead of the new Armenian Premier League season, the team has begun its European campaign, where it has performed quite successfully in recent years.

Pyunik boasts an outstanding 2022/23 season, when the club reached the group stage of the Conference League for the first time. They failed to progress to the playoffs, but held their own against Basel, Žalgiris, and Slovan.

Interestingly, Pyunik has consistently reached at least the third qualifying round of European competitions in recent years. Last season, the team was again close to making the main stage of the Conference League, but fell short in the playoff round against Celje.

Tre Fiori is the most decorated club in San Marino, but even compared to its regional neighbors, it struggles in European competitions. In recent seasons, the team has consistently been eliminated in the first qualifying round, often suffering heavy defeats.

The squad is almost entirely made up of local players and semi-professionals from Italy, with hardly any full-time professionals. As a result, the overall level is simply too low to compete on equal terms in the early stages of international tournaments.

That said, Tre Fiori have already shown they can surprise. In the first leg, they pulled off a sensational 1-0 victory, but it's still hard to believe they can advance to the next round.

In the second qualifying round, the winner of this tie will face Hungary's Győr. The Hungarians are likely pleased with the first-leg result, as a potential meeting with Tre Fiori would almost guarantee them a place in the next stage. While the San Marino side could spring another upset, you can be sure Pyunik's approach to the return leg will be entirely different.

Match facts

Pyunik have lost their last two official matches.

The Armenians have conceded in each of their last ten home games.

Tre Fiori have won just one of their previous four matches.

Tre Fiori have lost their last two away games, both by a 1-0 scoreline.

Pyunik average 1.4 goals per game at home, while Tre Fiori average 0.8 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Pyunik : Avagyan, Alemao, Vakulenko, Almeida, Milkovic, Otubanjo, Kulikov, Islamovic, Tarakhchyan, Gonsalves, Metoyan.

: Avagyan, Alemao, Vakulenko, Almeida, Milkovic, Otubanjo, Kulikov, Islamovic, Tarakhchyan, Gonsalves, Metoyan. Tre Fiori: Nardi, Sirri, Pea, Matteoni, Kensoni, Vandi, Manfroni, Dolcini, Benedettini, Prandelli, Ferri.

H2H

The first leg ended with a narrow 1-0 win for Tre Fiori.

Prediction

Given the huge gap in class, Pyunik is expected to secure a convincing win in the second leg. The Armenians have the edge in technique, speed, tactics, and physicality. The visitors from San Marino will find it extremely difficult to withstand the pressure for the full 90 minutes. My recommendation is to back the home side with a -2.5 goal handicap.