Pyunik vs Győr prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

On July 24, 2025, the second qualifying round of the 2025/2026 UEFA Conference League will feature a clash between Armenian side Pyunik and Hungarian outfit Győr. Let’s break down the goal-scoring prospects for this encounter.

Pyunik

Pyunik stands as one of Armenia’s premier clubs, boasting a rich history both domestically and in European competitions. The club secured the national championship in the 2023/24 season, but last time out, they surrendered the title to Noah, missing the chance to defend their status as Armenia’s top team. Pyunik finished fourth in the most recent league campaign and saw their Armenian Cup run end in the semifinals, falling to Ararat-Armenia on penalties.

On the continental stage, Pyunik is a regular participant and brings plenty of experience. Last season, they kicked off in the Champions League but were eliminated by Dinamo Minsk, then switched focus to the Conference League. The Armenians navigated all the qualifying rounds successfully, only to be knocked out by Slovenian side Celje in the playoff round, narrowly missing out on the group stage.

This Conference League campaign started for Pyunik with a matchup against San Marino’s Tre Fiori. After a surprising 0-1 defeat away, the Armenians bounced back emphatically at home with a 5-0 victory, cruising into the next round without further issues.

Now, Pyunik faces Győr in the next stage—a first-ever head-to-head between these clubs.

Győr

Győr has been delighting their fans in recent years. In the 2023/24 campaign, they finished second in Hungary’s second division and earned a well-deserved promotion to the top flight. In their very first season back in the elite, Győr stormed into the top four, finishing fourth—a result that exceeded all expectations.

In the Hungarian Cup, Győr made it to the round of 16 before bowing out to local powerhouse Ferencváros. Now, the club is ready to write a new chapter: their debut in the Conference League.

Győr has already played four preseason friendlies in preparation for the new season, winning two, drawing one, and suffering their sole defeat against Maccabi Haifa (0-2). That marks just their second loss in the last 23 matches across all competitions—an impressive feat for a team recently promoted from the second tier.

The Hungarian side will be eager to prove against experienced Pyunik that their rise is no fluke, but the result of systematic work and serious ambition.

Key facts and head-to-head

Pyunik have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.

Győr are unbeaten in 21 of their last 23 matches.

Győr have won 3 of their last 4 away games.

3 of Győr’s last 4 away matches have featured under 2.5 goals.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.

Probable lineups

Pyunik: Avagyan, Alemao, Vakulenko, Almeida, Kainourgios, Agbaljan, Islamović, Otubanjo, Sánchez, Noubissi, Tarakhchyan.

Avagyan, Alemao, Vakulenko, Almeida, Kainourgios, Agbaljan, Islamović, Otubanjo, Sánchez, Noubissi, Tarakhchyan. Győr: Petrás, Krpić, Anton, Abrahámsson, Banati, Benbouali, Bumba, Vitalis, Gavrić, Tóth, Štefulj.

Pyunik vs Győr match prediction

Both teams are likely to start this tie cautiously. For Győr, this will be their first official match of the season, and they’re unlikely to take big risks right away. Pyunik, meanwhile, already learned a lesson in the opening round, suffering a shock away defeat to Tre Fiori. That experience will surely prompt the Armenians to play with greater focus and discipline. The first leg could very well be a tight, low-risk affair, with both sides mindful of the return fixture. My prediction for this match: under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.68.