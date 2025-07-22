RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Pyunik vs Győr prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Pyunik vs Győr prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Pyunik vs Gyori ETO prediction Photo: https://x.com/Author unknownn
Pyunik
Pyunik Pyunik Schedule Pyunik News Pyunik Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
24 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Yerevan, Republican Stadium - Vazgen Sargsyan
Gyori ETO
Gyori ETO Gyori ETO Schedule Gyori ETO Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.68
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On July 24, 2025, the second qualifying round of the 2025/2026 UEFA Conference League will feature a clash between Armenian side Pyunik and Hungarian outfit Győr. Let’s break down the goal-scoring prospects for this encounter.

Pyunik

Pyunik stands as one of Armenia’s premier clubs, boasting a rich history both domestically and in European competitions. The club secured the national championship in the 2023/24 season, but last time out, they surrendered the title to Noah, missing the chance to defend their status as Armenia’s top team. Pyunik finished fourth in the most recent league campaign and saw their Armenian Cup run end in the semifinals, falling to Ararat-Armenia on penalties.

On the continental stage, Pyunik is a regular participant and brings plenty of experience. Last season, they kicked off in the Champions League but were eliminated by Dinamo Minsk, then switched focus to the Conference League. The Armenians navigated all the qualifying rounds successfully, only to be knocked out by Slovenian side Celje in the playoff round, narrowly missing out on the group stage.

This Conference League campaign started for Pyunik with a matchup against San Marino’s Tre Fiori. After a surprising 0-1 defeat away, the Armenians bounced back emphatically at home with a 5-0 victory, cruising into the next round without further issues.

Now, Pyunik faces Győr in the next stage—a first-ever head-to-head between these clubs.

Győr

Győr has been delighting their fans in recent years. In the 2023/24 campaign, they finished second in Hungary’s second division and earned a well-deserved promotion to the top flight. In their very first season back in the elite, Győr stormed into the top four, finishing fourth—a result that exceeded all expectations.

In the Hungarian Cup, Győr made it to the round of 16 before bowing out to local powerhouse Ferencváros. Now, the club is ready to write a new chapter: their debut in the Conference League.

Győr has already played four preseason friendlies in preparation for the new season, winning two, drawing one, and suffering their sole defeat against Maccabi Haifa (0-2). That marks just their second loss in the last 23 matches across all competitions—an impressive feat for a team recently promoted from the second tier.

The Hungarian side will be eager to prove against experienced Pyunik that their rise is no fluke, but the result of systematic work and serious ambition.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Pyunik have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Győr are unbeaten in 21 of their last 23 matches.
  • Győr have won 3 of their last 4 away games.
  • 3 of Győr’s last 4 away matches have featured under 2.5 goals.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams.

Probable lineups

  • Pyunik: Avagyan, Alemao, Vakulenko, Almeida, Kainourgios, Agbaljan, Islamović, Otubanjo, Sánchez, Noubissi, Tarakhchyan.
  • Győr: Petrás, Krpić, Anton, Abrahámsson, Banati, Benbouali, Bumba, Vitalis, Gavrić, Tóth, Štefulj.

Pyunik vs Győr match prediction

Both teams are likely to start this tie cautiously. For Győr, this will be their first official match of the season, and they’re unlikely to take big risks right away. Pyunik, meanwhile, already learned a lesson in the opening round, suffering a shock away defeat to Tre Fiori. That experience will surely prompt the Armenians to play with greater focus and discipline. The first leg could very well be a tight, low-risk affair, with both sides mindful of the return fixture. My prediction for this match: under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.68.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.68
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
FC Copenhagen vs Drita prediction Champions League Today, 13:00 Copenhagen vs Drita: Will Copenhagen secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.95 Drita Recommended Mostbet
RFS vs Malmoe FF prediction Champions League Today, 13:00 RFS vs Malmö: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? RFS Odds: 1.77 Malmoe FF Bet now Melbet
Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies Today, 13:00 Nancy vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 22, 2025 Nancy Odds: 1.6 Strasbourg Bet now Mostbet
Lech Poznan vs Breidablik prediction Champions League Today, 14:30 Lech Poznań vs Breidablik: Can Lech secure a home win in the first leg? Lech Poznan Odds: 1.62 Breidablik Recommended 1xBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction Washington WTA Today, 15:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - July 22, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.76 Emma Raducanu Bet now 1xBet
Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva prediction Washington WTA Today, 15:30 Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva: prediction and betting tips – July 22, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.68 Yulia Putintseva Bet now Melbet
Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba de Santiago prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Cerro Largo Odds: 1.5 Central Cordoba de Santiago Recommended 1xBet
Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Vasco da Gama vs Independiente: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Vasco da Gama Odds: 1.6 Independiente del Valle Bet now 1xBet
America de Cali vs Bahia prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 América de Cali vs Bahia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 America de Cali Odds: 1.64 Bahia Bet now Melbet
AC Milan vs Arsenal prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 07:30 Arsenal vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 AC Milan Odds: 1.84 Arsenal Recommended 1xBet
Trabzonspor vs Persepolis prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 10:00 Trabzonspor vs Persepolis prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Trabzonspor Odds: 1.6 Persepolis Bet now Melbet
PAOK vs Apollon prediction Friendly match 23 july 2025, 11:00 PAOK vs Apollon prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 23 July 2025 PAOK Odds: 1.6 Apollon Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty Today, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros Today, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC Today, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita Today, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
RFS - : - Malmoe FF Today, 13:00 Champions League
RFS
-
Malmoe FF
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - FC FCSB Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
FC FCSB
-
14:00
Slovan Bratislava - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 14:15 Champions League
Slovan Bratislava
-
Zrinjski Mostar
-
14:15
Latest News
Cricket News Today, 07:54 Pakistan's squad for the match against Bangladesh revealed! Lifestyle Today, 07:52 Neymar shows how he recovers after training sessions and matches Boxing News Today, 07:47 "Did everything he could." Fury backs Dubois after defeat to Usyk Football news Today, 07:39 Negotiations with Barcelona on the brink of collapse! Frenkie de Jong fires his agent Lifestyle Today, 07:23 Outstanding in every field! Gianluigi Buffon honored with award for his autobiography Hockey news Today, 07:13 19-year-old hockey player tragically dies in the US after falling from hotel balcony Lifestyle Today, 07:12 "I want to hear your nonsense." Ferguson hilariously interrupts Ferdinand and Carrick's podcast recording Football news Today, 07:04 Marc Cucurella recalls 'that' Trump moment at the Club World Cup award ceremony Football news Today, 06:44 Decision made! Granit Xhaka agrees to join Sunderland Football news Today, 06:43 In high demand. Six Italian clubs show interest in Chiesa
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores