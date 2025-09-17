RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Pyramids vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025

Pyramids vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 18, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Pyramids FC vs ZED FC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Pyramids FC
18 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
ZED FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.61
One of the matches of the 7th round of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Thursday at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, where Pyramids will host ZED. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as there are solid chances for success.

Match preview

The home side has started the new season confidently, picking up two wins and two draws in five rounds. A key sign of their strength was the victory over Al Ahly (2-0), which showcased the team's ability to challenge the league leaders. Pyramids boast an organized defense (just 4 goals conceded) and are known for their aggressive starts, making them a threat from the opening whistle.

Their attack has also shown consistency: 6 goals scored and a clear reliance on the creativity of their midfielders. Walid El Karti leads the team in goals with two, while Ahmed Atef El Sayed already has two assists to his name. This balance between defense and attack puts Pyramids among the favorites.

The visitors have also started the season impressively, suffering only one defeat in six matches. ZED have demonstrated defensive discipline, conceding just 4 goals—one of the best records in the league. Their win over Ismaily (1-0) in the previous round further boosted the squad's confidence.

Going forward, ZED play a pragmatic style: only 6 goals scored, but every decisive moment has brought crucial points. Ahmed Atef is the top scorer with two goals, while Shady Hussein has been a key playmaker with two assists. ZED are capable of challenging more illustrious opponents but usually play it safe and rarely take risks up front.

Probable lineups

  • Pyramids: El-Shenawy, Hamdi, Marei, Sami, Shibi, Blati, Atef, Everton, Reda, Magdy, Mayele
  • ZED: Lotfi, Said, Castelo, Abdel-Aziz, Rabia, Saad, Ahmed El Saghiri, Alaa, Messi, Atef, Magassa

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Pyramids have lost just one of their five league matches this season and recently beat Auckland City 3-0 in the Intercontinental Cup.
  • ZED have suffered only one defeat in their last six rounds.
  • The last head-to-head ended with a 1-0 win for Pyramids (January 22, 2025).

Prediction

Both teams are solid defensively, but Pyramids look stronger thanks to their more dynamic attack and ability to start matches at a high tempo. ZED will try to play cautiously, but containing the hosts will be tough. The optimal bet is 'Total under 2.5 goals' at odds of 1.61.

