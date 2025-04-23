Pyramids vs Orlando prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final stage will be played on Friday at the "June 30" Stadium in Cairo, where the local Pyramids will host the Orlando Pirates. The first match between these teams ended in a 0-0 draw, and now everything will be decided in the return encounter. Here's a bet suggestion for the outcome of this match.

Match preview

Pyramids impressively navigated the CAF Champions League group stage, showcasing solid play and amassing a decent haul of points. Nonetheless, the Egyptians finished second in the standings, losing to Espérance on tiebreakers—a nuance that in no way diminishes their achievements. In the quarter-finals, Hyram Sibusa's men engaged in a genuine goal-scoring duel with Morocco's FAR Rabat, securing a semi-final berth following a tense two-legged affair—4:3 on aggregate.

On the domestic front, Pyramids are even more convincing. In the Egyptian Premier League, they confidently hold the lead, maintaining a six-point gap from their nearest rival—Cairo's Zamalek. With only six rounds left to the finish line, the current standings allow the "Sky Blues" to seriously contemplate a historic championship, competing on two fronts with minimal nerves.

The "Orlando Pirates" are still in the running for a historic treble, and the "Buccaneers" have plenty of chances to achieve it. Recently, the Johannesburg outfit reached the South African Cup final, where a showdown with archrivals "Kaizer Chiefs" awaits, which in itself promises a grand football spectacle.

As for the South African Premier League, the "Pirates" are currently playing catch-up. Mamelodi Sundowns, as in recent years, maintain their standard, but Orlando's 12-point deficit doesn't look so critical, considering three games in hand and seven rounds remaining. In the Champions League, the team is navigating the tournament path without serious setbacks. They breezed through the group stage without suffering a single defeat. In the quarter-finals, they contained "MC Alger's" attacking surge and, with a minimal advantage (1:0 on aggregate), advanced to the next round.

Probable lineups

Pyramids : Al Shenawy, Chibi, Gabr, Sami, Hafez, Fathi, Mohanad Lashin, Toure, Sobhi, Adel, Mayele

: Al Shenawy, Chibi, Gabr, Sami, Hafez, Fathi, Mohanad Lashin, Toure, Sobhi, Adel, Mayele Orlando: Shane, van Rooyen, Soki, Sibisi, Mbokazi, Mbattha, Mofokeng, Mahualo, Nkota, Makgopa, Hotto

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five matches, the "Both Teams to Score" bet hit only once for Pyramids

The "Over 2.5 Goals" bet hit in one out of five Pyramids games

The "Both Teams to Score" option never hit in the last five Orlando Pirates matches

Prediction

Bookmakers are backing a Pyramids win, offering odds of 1.87 for the hosts' victory. We believe Orlando might stifle the game, and it's worth taking the "Under 2.5 Goals" bet at odds of 1.60.