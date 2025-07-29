Puskás Akadémia vs Aris Limassol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.57 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 31, 2025, Puskás Akadémia will take on Aris Limassol in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round for the 2025/2026 season. Let's break down the best betting options for team scoring in this clash.

Puskás Akadémia

Puskás Akadémia heads into European competition after a strong campaign in the Hungarian league, finishing second in the table. Despite that, they secured a Europa Conference League berth, while Magyar Kupa winners Paksi will play in the Europa League. The Hungarians kicked off their new season preparations with three friendlies, notching one win and two draws.

The first leg against Cyprus' Aris proved challenging—by halftime, Puskás trailed 0-2. However, the players showed tremendous character in the second half, clawing their way back to level terms, only to concede late and fall 2-3. Despite the defeat, this performance speaks volumes about the Hungarian club's fighting spirit.

Following that, the team played their Hungarian league opener, defeating Kazincbarcika 2-1. Lamin Colley bagged a brace in that match—having also found the net in the first leg against Aris.

It’s worth noting that Puskás Akadémia are not considered favorites in this tie overall. Still, their home form is consistent and prolific—last season, they boasted the best home record in the league. With the deficit to overturn, expect the Hungarians to play aggressive, attacking football from the very first whistle.

Aris Limassol

Like Puskás Akadémia, Aris Limassol also finished second in their domestic league. However, their place in the Conference League is due to Cyprus Cup winners AEK Larnaca qualifying for the Europa League, leaving Aris to enter Europe via the less prestigious competition.

The clash with Puskás was Aris' first official match of the new season. Prior to that, they played three friendlies without a win: two defeats and a draw. Nevertheless, they made a successful start to their European campaign—at home, Aris looked the better side and deservedly claimed a 3-2 victory.

This was the first-ever meeting between these two clubs, and now the Cypriots must prove themselves on the road. Despite being favorites to advance, Aris will face a tough challenge in Hungary—Puskás are traditionally strong at home and are already in rhythm thanks to their league having started.

Probable lineups

Puskás Akadémia: Markek, Nagy, Stronati, Holla, Maceiras, Nissila, Harutyunyan, Duarte, Dárdai, Németh, Soisalo.

Markek, Nagy, Stronati, Holla, Maceiras, Nissila, Harutyunyan, Duarte, Dárdai, Németh, Soisalo. Aris Limassol: Alves, Yago, Holdson, Balogun, Correia, Gaustad, Muketu-Moussunda, Charalambous, Gomis, Montnor, Kvilitaia.

Key facts and head-to-head

Puskás Akadémia are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches.

Puskás Akadémia have won 7 of their last 8 home games.

Both teams have scored in 10 of Puskás Akadémia's last 11 matches.

Aris Limassol have lost their last 5 away matches. The first meeting between the teams

ended with a 3-2 win for Aris Limassol.

Puskás Akadémia vs Aris Limassol prediction

Both teams delivered attacking football in the first leg, and there’s every reason to expect more of the same here. Puskás Akadémia traditionally play on the front foot at home and will surely push for an aggressive start to at least level the aggregate score. The Hungarians are among the best home sides in their league and are more than capable of scoring against Aris. At the same time, the Cypriots—favorites in this tie—are unlikely to just sit back after their confident home display. Aris are adept at punishing opponents' mistakes and should find their own chances up front. Given the styles of both teams, it's highly likely that both sides will get on the scoresheet again in this return leg. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.57.