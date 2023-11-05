RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions PSV vs Lens prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023

PSV vs Lens prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
PSV Eindhoven vs Lens prediction
PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven
Champions League 08 nov 2023, 15:00 PSV Eindhoven - Lens
-
- : -
International, Eindhoven, Philips Stadion
Lens Lens
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win PSV Eindhoven
Odds: 1.86

PSV will compete with Lens as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The battle will take place at Phillips Stadion in Eindhoven on Wednesday, November 8, and will start at 21:00 CET.

PSV


Speaking about the previous season, the team became the vice-champion of the Netherlands and started by qualifying for the Champions League. PSV successfully overcame Austrian Sturm and Scottish Rangers. Still, the results of the group leave much to be desired – there happened an away 0-4 defeat made by Arsenal and the draws in the struggles with Sevilla (2-2) and Lens (1-1). It is reasonable to mention that the team from Eindhoven is the last one in its group after 3 rounds.

As for the inner scene, the club defeated Feyenoord in the Super Cup battle and had an excellent start in the Eredivisie, winning all 11 matches of the tournament. The club is a confident leader in the Eredivisie and is considered to be the main favourite for the championship title.

Lens


Lens, taking into account the previous season, surprised many and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in a long time. The players finished the season in 2nd place and earned a place at the group stage of the tournament.

Being at the start of the new season of the French championship, Lens upset its fans. 4 out of 5 matches were lost, and 1 more confrontation brought a draw. However, then the results improved. The team, gaining 13 points after 11 rounds, is currently in 10th place in the standings.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• PSV has not lost at the home arena for more than a year.
• Lens has not lost 9 matches in a row – 5 draws and 4 wins.
• The head-to-head match, which took place two weeks ago, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Prediction


PSV plays in a very convincing manner on the home field. Lens does not look like the team that can upset the fans in Eindhoven. I bet on the hosts to win.

