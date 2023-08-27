RU RU NG NG
PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven
Champions League 30 aug 2023, 15:00 PSV Eindhoven - Rangers
International, Eindhoven, Philips Stadion
Rangers Rangers
On August 30, Philips Stadion (Eindhoven) will host the second leg of the decisive stage of the Champions League Qualification, in which PSV will compete with Glasgow Rangers. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

PSV


The club cannot return to the 1st place in the Eredivisie in recent years. At first, Ajax dominated – another vice-championship title was taken in the previous season, but already lower than one more eternal rival, Feyenoord. It was beaten in a duel for the Dutch Super Cup, when being under the rule of a new mentor, Peter Bosz. As for the inner arena, “the Peasants”, having updated their squad in the summer, beat both Utrecht (2-0) and Vitesse. Speaking about the Champions League qualification, the Dutch team had no problems with Sturm – a 4-1 success at the home arena and a 3-1 victory in Austria. Moreover, it was able to achieve a good result, “moving” away from defeat, in Scotland. However, all the same, the club, even with such a trump card as a match on its native field, needs to defeat an extremely difficult opponent.

Glasgow Rangers


The team is somewhat similar to its opponent in terms of qualifications. This is also a grandee of the national level, but nowadays only the 2nd place becomes the maximum of its opportunities. Celtic’s dominance was broken under the rule of Gerrard, but Steven left the club soon after that event. It is now coached by his former assistant, Beale, but has had another 2nd position in the Premiership in the combination with a failure in the League Cup final. Moreover, speaking about the current draw of the inner arena, “the Light Blues” have already managed to lose once – that happened in the battle against modest Kilmarnock. At the same time, they knocked out Servette due to a home 2-1 win, which was followed by a 1-1 draw in Switzerland. The team tried to repeat something similar in Glasgow in the previous week, but, having led the score twice, everything ended in a 2-2 result at the home arena.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents played for the first time back in 1978. Rangers has fared much better so far: there happened 4 wins and only one loss in 9 games. For instance, the Scottish club took the victory after a 2-2 draw a year ago. It is reasonable to mention that the confrontation started in Eindhoven.

Predictions


Bookmakers really believe in PSV. Still, it is worth considering betting on the guests with “a +1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.6).

