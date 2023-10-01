PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Prediction on game Sevilla wont lose Odds: 1.84 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

PSV will host Sevilla at Phillips Stadium in Eindhoven. The match will take place as part of the 2nd round of the Champions League group stage and will start at 21:00 CET.

PSV Eindhoven



PSV is one of the most titled and popular clubs in the Netherlands. The team has won many trophies, including the European Champions Cup.

Speaking about the previous season, the team became the vice-champion of the country and started by qualifying for the Champions League. PSV successfully overcame Sturm from Austria and Scottish Rangers. And the group stage brought an immediate hit by “a real machine” – there happened an away 0:4 defeat made by Arsenal.

Speaking about the inner arena, the club won the battle against Feyenoord in the Super Cup and made an excellent start in the Eredivisie, winning all 7 matches.

Sevilla



Taking into account the triumph in the previous Europa League, Sevilla received the right to play at the group stage of the Champions League in the current season, where it managed to start with a home draw in the confrontation with Lens.

As for the championship, Sevilla is gradually coming to its senses after 3 defeats at the beginning. It has already escaped the relegation zone. “Los Nervionenses” have got 7 points and have a match in reserve against Atletico Madrid, which was postponed due to heavy rainfall.

Sevilla is slowly “climbing” the tournament ladder. As for the previous La Liga matches, Mendilibar’s team left no chance for Almeria (5-1) and then lost to Barcelona.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



PSV has already taken 6 victories in the current season with a difference of at least 3 goals.

Sevilla is in a great rush at the start of the season. It looks too unstable.

The clubs played against each other only twice. The 1/16 final stage of the previous Europa League is characterized by the exchange of the home victories for Sevilla and PSV (a 2-0 score in the Netherlands and a 3:0 result in Spain).

Prediction



Bookmakers believe in the success of the hosts. Considering that Sevilla is an experienced European Cup fighter, there is a high probability that the guests will not lose.

