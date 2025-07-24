RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions PSV Eindhoven vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 26, 2025

PSV Eindhoven vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 26, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
PSV Eindhoven vs Athletic Club prediction Photo: seatpick.com/ Author unknownn
PSV Eindhoven
26 july 2025, 11:30
- : -
International,
Athletic Club
As part of a friendly match, Dutch side PSV will face off against Spain's Athletic Bilbao. The clash will take place in Eindhoven on Saturday, July 26, with kickoff scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

PSV continue their preparations for the new Eredivisie season as the reigning champions of the Netherlands. Peter Bosz has assembled a powerful squad, and in recent seasons the team has showcased an exciting, dynamic brand of football.

This summer, the club has undergone a significant refresh following the departure of several key players. PSV made serious money from the transfers of Tillman, Bakayoko, and Lang, who together brought in €78 million. Meanwhile, Luuk de Jong and first-choice goalkeeper Benítez both left as free agents.

The incoming transfers look solid as well. The Dutch club brought in Bayer’s keeper Kovář on loan, and for relatively modest sums signed Plea and Sildillia from the Bundesliga. Notable additions also include Ruben van Bommel and Jarek Gasirowski.

The Eindhoven side traditionally relies on high-intensity attacking football, pressing high up the pitch, utilizing speedy flanks, and building play through the center. This summer, PSV have already played several friendlies, recording wins against Union Saint-Gilloise and Elfsborg.

Athletic Bilbao are also ramping up preparations for the new La Liga campaign and, as always, remain loyal to their Basque-only policy. This summer, the team kept its core intact and started preseason with a well-drilled defense and solid ball control.

Backup goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala left on loan for Valencia, while the main incoming signing was Osasuna defender Jesús Areso, acquired for €12 million.

The biggest summer news for the Basques was a new long-term contract with Nico Williams. Athletic’s star asset had been targeted by Barcelona, but ultimately, he will remain at San Mamés until at least 2035.

In recent friendlies, Athletic have played pragmatic football, defending deep and relying on quick counterattacks. Ernesto Valverde’s men first edged Ponferradina 1-0, then narrowly lost to Alavés. With almost a month to go before the new season, there’s still plenty of time for further adjustments.

Match facts

  • PSV have won their last nine matches, including friendlies.
  • Athletic have been playing very pragmatically of late, and haven’t scored more than two goals in a match since April.
  • PSV average 2.6 goals per game, while Athletic average 1.2 goals per game.

Probable line-ups

  • PSV Eindhoven: Drommel, Abed, Dest, Bayraktarević, Fernández, Obispo, Saibari, Gasirowski, Til, Veerman, Bakayoko.
  • Athletic Bilbao: Simón, Rego, Vivian, Rincón, Gómez, Navarro, Martínez, Vesga, Sancet, N. Williams, Guruzeta.

H2H

The sides last met in the summer of 2012, when the Spanish club fell 0-1.

Prediction

Both teams are still in preseason mode, rotating their squads and focusing on attacking play. This increases the chances of an open, goal-filled encounter. Given the quality on both sides and the friendly nature of the match, where the result isn’t paramount, a bet on goals seems well justified. I believe the over 2.5 goals market is a very likely outcome here.

