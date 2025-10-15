ES ES FR FR
PSG vs Strasbourg: Will PSG Extend Their Unbeaten Run?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Paris Saint-Germain vs Strasbourg prediction Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1 France (Round 8) 17 oct 2025, 14:45
- : -
France, Paris, Parc des Princes
Strasbourg Strasbourg
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Club football returns after the international break, and the first fixture of Ligue 1’s eighth round will see PSG host Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes. The match is set for Friday, October 17, with kickoff at 20:45 CET. Here’s my betting insight for this encounter.

PSG vs Strasbourg: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • PSG are unbeaten in their last three matches, with just one defeat in their previous ten.
  • Strasbourg have lost only once in their last five outings.
  • Strasbourg have scored at least once in each of their last eight matches, while PSG have done so in their last three.
  • This season, PSG have won all of their home games, while Strasbourg have suffered only one defeat in five away fixtures.
  • After seven rounds, PSG boast the best defensive record in Ligue 1.
  • PSG have kept five clean sheets in their last ten matches; Strasbourg have managed four.
  • In their last ten matches, Strasbourg have not lost a single game without scoring.
  • In the most recent head-to-head meeting, Strasbourg defeated PSG 2–1.

PSG vs Strasbourg: Match Preview

Both sides have started the new season impressively. PSG and Strasbourg currently occupy spots within Ligue 1’s top three and have also made positive starts in European competitions.

PSG have dropped points twice in the league campaign so far. They opened the season with four straight victories but fell 0–1 to Marseille in round five. Just before the international break, the Parisians were held to a 1–1 draw by Lille. Despite that, PSG sit atop the Ligue 1 standings with 16 points from seven matches. In the Champions League, they’ve been flawless—thrashing Atalanta 4–0 and edging Barcelona 2–1.

Strasbourg began their competitive season earlier, featuring in the Europa Conference League qualifiers, where they edged Brøndby 3–2 on aggregate. They went on to win their first group-stage match, defeating Slovan Bratislava 2–1 away. Domestically, Strasbourg have also dropped points twice, losing to Marseille (1–2) and Monaco (2–3), but they’ve won all their other games. After seven rounds, the team sits third in Ligue 1 with 15 points.

Probable Lineups

  • PSG: Chevalier, Hernández, Lucas Beraldo, Pacho, Lee, Zaïre-Emery, Mayulu, Barcola, Gonçalo Ramos, Mbaye, Mbitcha
  • Strasbourg: Penders, Høgsberg, Doué, Barco, Doukouré, Lemaréchal, El Mourabet, Diego Moreira, Ouattara, Godo, Panichelli

Prediction

PSG remain the clear favourites to win Ligue 1 and will be determined to extend their dominance. Strasbourg, meanwhile, have shown steady progress in recent seasons and now feature in the Conference League. They are capable of putting up a fight, but the Parisians should still prevail. My tip is to back PSG’s individual total over 2 goals.

