PSG vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023

On October 18, the Women's Champions League qualifying match will take place between the French PSG and the English Manchester United. The battle between the giants of world football promises to be intense.

PSG

The French vice-champion this season surprises with the quality and results of his play. In the last ten meetings, the team from Paris achieved only four victories, which is a disastrous achievement for them.

There is another big problem - PSG scores very few goals and generally looks bad in attack. In 10 games of the new season, the Parisians scored only 12 goals, and for women's football this is a very modest figure.

Now Gerard Precher's team needs to prove themselves in the Champions League, where they have no room for error.

Manchester United

The English team, on the contrary, looks quite confident and now has a streak of seven matches without defeat. At the same time, in four cases the English women achieved victories.

In seven games, the Red Devils scored 12 goals and overall look very confident on the field. Manchester United plays especially well in away matches.

There is no doubt that Mark Skinner's team will create a lot of problems for their opponents in France.

Match prediction

I see problems with PSG and I will bet on the victory of the visiting team with a handicap of 0. The odds are set at 2.2.