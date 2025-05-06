RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions PSG vs Arsenal: Who will become the second UEFA Champions League finalist?

PSG vs Arsenal: Who will become the second UEFA Champions League finalist?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal prediction Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League 07 may 2025, 15:00 Paris Saint-Germain - Arsenal
-
- : -
International, Paris, Parc des Princes
Arsenal Arsenal
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.74
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On Wednesday, May 7, we'll witness the UEFA Champions League second leg between PSG and Arsenal. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time, and I'm offering my take on this high-stakes encounter.

PSG vs Arsenal: Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first leg at the Emirates ended with PSG claiming a 1-0 victory.
  • PSG have lost just twice in their last ten home games.
  • Arsenal are unbeaten away from home in their last seven matches.
  • PSG have scored at least once in 13 consecutive fixtures.
  • Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games.
  • Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in 31% of their matches this season, while PSG have managed 27%.
  • PSG lose fewer matches without scoring: 6% compared to Arsenal's 10%.
  • PSG have scored in both halves in 46% of their games this season, Arsenal in 27%.
  • PSG and Arsenal have faced off six times in history: three victories for the Gunners, one for Les Parisiens.

PSG vs Arsenal: Match preview

PSG have lost their last two Ligue 1 matches, but with the title already secured, they've been resting key players. In the Champions League, however, things have been going their way. Despite a rocky start to the tournament and only qualifying for the knockout stage in 15th place, they've since dispatched Brest 10-0, edged Liverpool in a penalty shootout, and narrowly beat Aston Villa 5-4. In the first leg of the semi-final, PSG secured a 1-0 win, but now face a dilemma as Ousmane Dembélé picked up an injury, leaving his participation in doubt for the return fixture.

Arsenal are dealing with even more personnel issues, with no injured players expected to return for this match. On top of that, the Gunners lost the first leg—deservedly so, given their lack of chances—so they'll need to give everything if they want to reach the final. However, Mikel Arteta's side are struggling for form, winless in three straight matches and losing the last two, including a 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth. That said, their Champions League campaign had been solid up to this point. Arsenal finished third in the group stage, then beat PSV 8-3 on aggregate in the knockouts and dismantled Real Madrid 5-1 over two legs in the quarters.

Probable lineups

  • PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doué, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia
  • Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

Prediction

This is a massive match for both sides. Despite setbacks in their domestic leagues, motivation will be at its peak here. With that in mind, I don't expect a high-scoring affair, so I'm backing under 3 goals at odds of 1.75.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.74
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the game on May 6, 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.95 Denver Nuggets Recommended Melbet
Smouha SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 10:00 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Smouha SC Odds: 1.54 Tala'ea El Gaish Bet now 1Win
Monaco vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 13:00 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.86 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 6, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.55 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 06 may 2025, 13:30 Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 6, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.56 Orlando Pirates Bet now 22Bet
Panathinaikos vs prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 14:45 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Panathinaikos Odds: 1.8 Array Bet now Melbet
Inter vs Barcelona prediction Champions League 06 may 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, probable lineups and H2H — May 6, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.7 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
Inter vs Barcelona prediction Champions League 06 may 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 6, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.65 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Luqueno vs Godoy Cruz prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 18:00 Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Luqueno Odds: 1.6 Godoy Cruz Bet now 1Win
Carabobo FC vs Botafogo RJ prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Carabobo FC Odds: 1.55 Botafogo RJ Recommended 1Win
Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 18:00 Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Nacional Potosi Odds: 1.7 Guarani Bet now 1xBet
Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction Copa Sudamericana 06 may 2025, 18:00 Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Vitoria Odds: 1.63 Defensa y Justicia Bet now 22Bet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:35 Flamengo Pursue João Félix Loan Deal Amid European Competition Football news Today, 20:30 From the Whistle to the Net: Zamalek Mansi’s Historic 23-Second Strike Football news Today, 20:21 Relegation Pressure Mounts as Pirates Chase Treble and Sundowns Close In Football news Today, 20:10 Miguel Terceros Released After Racism Allegation in Brazil’s Serie B Match Football news Today, 20:08 Zamalek Take Advantage of Al-Raed Chaos with Twin Transfer Move Football news Today, 19:51 €15M or Nothing: Moses Simon Transfer Talks Hit Roadblock Football news Today, 19:40 Premier League Giants Battle for Sporting’s €80M Star Ousmane Diomandé Football news Today, 19:09 Liga MX Announces Clausura 2025 Quarterfinal Dates and Kickoff Times Football news Today, 19:06 Fluminense Slams Refereeing After Another Controversial Call Against Jhon Arias Football news Today, 19:04 Waterman Breaks the Drought as Coquimbo Coach Backs His Striker
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores