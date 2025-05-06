PSG vs Arsenal: Who will become the second UEFA Champions League finalist?

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.74 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On Wednesday, May 7, we'll witness the UEFA Champions League second leg between PSG and Arsenal. The match kicks off at 21:00 Central European Time, and I'm offering my take on this high-stakes encounter.

PSG vs Arsenal: Match facts and head-to-head

The first leg at the Emirates ended with PSG claiming a 1-0 victory.

PSG have lost just twice in their last ten home games.

Arsenal are unbeaten away from home in their last seven matches.

PSG have scored at least once in 13 consecutive fixtures.

Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games.

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in 31% of their matches this season, while PSG have managed 27%.

PSG lose fewer matches without scoring: 6% compared to Arsenal's 10%.

PSG have scored in both halves in 46% of their games this season, Arsenal in 27%.

PSG and Arsenal have faced off six times in history: three victories for the Gunners, one for Les Parisiens.

PSG vs Arsenal: Match preview

PSG have lost their last two Ligue 1 matches, but with the title already secured, they've been resting key players. In the Champions League, however, things have been going their way. Despite a rocky start to the tournament and only qualifying for the knockout stage in 15th place, they've since dispatched Brest 10-0, edged Liverpool in a penalty shootout, and narrowly beat Aston Villa 5-4. In the first leg of the semi-final, PSG secured a 1-0 win, but now face a dilemma as Ousmane Dembélé picked up an injury, leaving his participation in doubt for the return fixture.

Arsenal are dealing with even more personnel issues, with no injured players expected to return for this match. On top of that, the Gunners lost the first leg—deservedly so, given their lack of chances—so they'll need to give everything if they want to reach the final. However, Mikel Arteta's side are struggling for form, winless in three straight matches and losing the last two, including a 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth. That said, their Champions League campaign had been solid up to this point. Arsenal finished third in the group stage, then beat PSV 8-3 on aggregate in the knockouts and dismantled Real Madrid 5-1 over two legs in the quarters.

Probable lineups

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doué, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

Prediction

This is a massive match for both sides. Despite setbacks in their domestic leagues, motivation will be at its peak here. With that in mind, I don't expect a high-scoring affair, so I'm backing under 3 goals at odds of 1.75.