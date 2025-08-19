Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 22, 2025, in the third round of Ligue 1, reigning French champions PSG will host Angers at home. Read on for a closer look at both teams and a detailed match prediction.

Match preview

The Parisian side traditionally starts the season as the favorite. In the UEFA Super Cup, the team produced a stunning comeback against Tottenham, eventually defeating the London club on penalties. Then, in their league opener, they narrowly edged Nantes (0-1), with Enrique’s side not allowing a single shot on target and dominating throughout the match.

The key difference in this PSG squad is a more disciplined defense. The team looks much more solid at the back, and their ball control virtually denies opponents any space. At the Parc des Princes, PSG exude particular confidence: over the past year, the Parisians have lost just once at home in the league. Their main strength lies in the variety of attacking options, which makes their game predictable only in the sense that they almost always find the net.

Angers kicked off the new season with a win, overcoming newly promoted FC Paris at home (1-0). Despite being reduced to ten men from the 57th minute, Alexandre Dujeux’s men managed to hold on for victory. Their main focus is on compact defending and rare counterattacks, but even with this approach, Angers often struggle to see out results.

The team’s strong points are physical fitness and the ability to battle in midfield. However, when facing top-tier clubs, Angers often come under serious pressure. The trip to Paris will be, above all, a test of their defensive resilience. The visitors will look to capitalize on set pieces and rare PSG mistakes to try and get something out of the game.

Probable lineups

PSG: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doué, Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé

Angers: Koffi, Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Hanin, Courcoul, Belkebla, Raolisoa, Cherif, Belkhadem, Lepaul

Match facts and head-to-head

The stats speak for themselves: PSG have won their last 15 matches against Angers in all competitions, averaging more than two goals per game

PSG have not drawn in their last 17 matches: three losses and 14 wins

In seven of their last eight matches, Angers have not scored more than one goal

Prediction

PSG head into the match as clear favorites and, given the current form of both teams, should have no trouble securing all three points. Angers will likely focus on defense and try to limit the damage, but withstanding PSG’s pressure for the full 90 minutes will be a monumental task. My prediction: both teams to score – NO at 1.66.