RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football PSG vs Angers: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 22, 2025

PSG vs Angers: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 22, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers prediction @PSG_English / X
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
22 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
France, Paris, Parc des Princes
Angers
Angers Angers Schedule Angers News Angers Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 22, 2025, in the third round of Ligue 1, reigning French champions PSG will host Angers at home. Read on for a closer look at both teams and a detailed match prediction.

See also: Panathinaikos vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips 21 Аugust 2025

Match preview

The Parisian side traditionally starts the season as the favorite. In the UEFA Super Cup, the team produced a stunning comeback against Tottenham, eventually defeating the London club on penalties. Then, in their league opener, they narrowly edged Nantes (0-1), with Enrique’s side not allowing a single shot on target and dominating throughout the match.

The key difference in this PSG squad is a more disciplined defense. The team looks much more solid at the back, and their ball control virtually denies opponents any space. At the Parc des Princes, PSG exude particular confidence: over the past year, the Parisians have lost just once at home in the league. Their main strength lies in the variety of attacking options, which makes their game predictable only in the sense that they almost always find the net.

Angers kicked off the new season with a win, overcoming newly promoted FC Paris at home (1-0). Despite being reduced to ten men from the 57th minute, Alexandre Dujeux’s men managed to hold on for victory. Their main focus is on compact defending and rare counterattacks, but even with this approach, Angers often struggle to see out results.

The team’s strong points are physical fitness and the ability to battle in midfield. However, when facing top-tier clubs, Angers often come under serious pressure. The trip to Paris will be, above all, a test of their defensive resilience. The visitors will look to capitalize on set pieces and rare PSG mistakes to try and get something out of the game.

Probable lineups

PSG: Chevalier, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Doué, Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé

Angers: Koffi, Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Hanin, Courcoul, Belkebla, Raolisoa, Cherif, Belkhadem, Lepaul

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The stats speak for themselves: PSG have won their last 15 matches against Angers in all competitions, averaging more than two goals per game
  • PSG have not drawn in their last 17 matches: three losses and 14 wins
  • In seven of their last eight matches, Angers have not scored more than one goal

Prediction

PSG head into the match as clear favorites and, given the current form of both teams, should have no trouble securing all three points. Angers will likely focus on defense and try to limit the damage, but withstanding PSG’s pressure for the full 90 minutes will be a monumental task. My prediction: both teams to score – NO at 1.66.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
National Bank vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 11:00 National Bank of Egypt vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025 National Bank Odds: 1.8 Kahraba Ismailia Recommended 1xBet
Sudan vs Senegal prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Sudan vs Senegal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 19, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.5 Senegal Bet now Mostbet
Chippa United vs TS Galaxy prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Chippa United vs TS Galaxy: Will either side claim their first win of the season? Chippa United Odds: 1.61 TS Galaxy Bet now Mostbet
Durban City vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Durban City – Golden Arrows prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 19, 2025 Durban City Odds: 2.2 Lamontville Golden Arrows Recommended 1xBet
Siwelele vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Sivelele vs Polokwane prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 19, 2025 Siwelele Odds: 1.71 Polokwane City Bet now 1xBet
Ismaily SC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Ismaily vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 19 August 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 2.1 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now Mostbet
Al Masry SC vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Al-Masry vs Pyramids: will Al-Masry continue their winning streak? Al Masry SC Odds: 1.72 Pyramids FC Recommended Melbet
Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Rangers vs Club Brugge: Who will take the upper hand in the first Champions League qualifying match? Rangers Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Bet now Mostbet
Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 19, 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.66 Club Brugge Bet now Melbet
Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Ferencváros vs Qarabağ prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 19 August 2025 Ferencvaros Odds: 1.5 Qarabag FK Recommended 1xBet
Sao Paulo vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 São Paulo vs Atlético Nacional: who will advance to the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals? Sao Paulo Odds: 1.82 Atletico Nacional Bet now 1xBet
Racing Club vs Club Atletico Penarol prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Racing Avellaneda vs Peñarol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 20, 2025 Racing Club Odds: 1.63 Club Atletico Penarol Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores