Prishtina vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Prediction on game Win FC Prishtina Odds: 1.8 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On July 31, 2025, Prishtina and Larne will face off in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round for the 2025/2026 season. Let's break down the prospects for picking a winner in this clash.

Prishtina

Prishtina, representing the capital of the Republic of Kosovo, enters this European campaign as the country's cup holders. Their 1-0 victory over FC Llapi in the cup final stands as the team’s only major achievement in an otherwise lackluster domestic season—finishing just sixth and sitting only one point clear of the relegation zone.

The club’s experience on the continental stage is limited and far from successful: between 2017 and 2021, Prishtina consistently bowed out in the opening qualifying rounds of the Europa League. Lack of strong domestic competition and little systematic European experience have kept them from finding consistency.

This European season, Prishtina started in the Europa League qualifiers, suffering a crushing 0-4 defeat to Moldova's Sheriff in the opening leg. The return fixture became a mere formality, but the team did manage to delight their supporters by claiming a 2-1 win, albeit dropping down to the Conference League.

In their first encounter with Northern Ireland’s Larne, the Kosovan side looked composed. Playing away, Prishtina secured a respectable result in an evenly matched contest and will now look to capitalize on home advantage to progress to the next round. Given the team's character and the backing of their home crowd, their chances of success look quite realistic.

Larne

Larne hails from Northern Ireland and finished second in the domestic league last season, further cementing their status as one of the country’s top clubs. Their European journey began in the Conference League qualifiers against Latvian side Auda. The first leg at home ended in a goalless draw, leaving Larne as underdogs ahead of the return leg abroad. However, the Northern Irish outfit showed grit—drawing 2-2 in Riga and advancing on penalties.

Despite Prishtina being regarded as favorites, Larne have already shown they can spring surprises. They held their own at home and displayed a disciplined, organized approach. Now, they head to Kosovo’s capital with hopes of a positive result.

Larne can also boast an incredible unbeaten run—18 matches across all competitions, including friendlies, without a single defeat. That said, their last four outings have all ended in draws, highlighting a lack of attacking edge. Still, Larne have been formidable away from home: 10 consecutive road games without a loss, with their last defeat coming back in March. All of this gives the Northern Irish every reason to believe they can battle until the final whistle.

Probable lineups

Prishtina: Nika, Limani, Buey, Vitidja, Shaletic, Taipi, Namani, Mudja, Veliu, Krueziu, Baftiu.

Nika, Limani, Buey, Vitidja, Shaletic, Taipi, Namani, Mudja, Veliu, Krueziu, Baftiu. Larne: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Nolan, Donnelly, Graham, Randall, Gallagher, Sloan, Bent, O’Neill, McKendry.

Key facts and head-to-head

Prishtina are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 matches.

5 of Prishtina’s last 6 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Larne are unbeaten in 19 of their last 20 games.

3 of Larne’s last 4 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

The first meeting between these teams ended 0-0.

Prishtina vs Larne match prediction

Despite Larne’s impressive unbeaten streak and their recent underdog triumph, Prishtina remain favorites for this tie. The Kosovan side showed their mettle against a more experienced Moldovan opponent and put in a solid display in the first leg against the Northern Irish. Backed by their home fans and with a higher level of individual quality, Prishtina have every chance to secure at least a narrow win and reach the next round. My pick for this match is a Prishtina victory at odds of 1.8.