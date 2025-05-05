RU RU ES ES FR FR
Preussen vs Hertha prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Preussen Muenster vs Hertha Berlin prediction

Preussen Muenster vs Hertha Berlin prediction Photo: https://scpreussen-muenster.de/ Author unknown
Preussen Muenster Preussen Muenster
2. Bundesliga Germany 09 may 2025, 12:30 Preussen Muenster - Hertha Berlin
-
- : -
Germany, Munster, Preussenstadion
Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin
On May 9, at the Preussen-Stadion, the 33rd round of Germany's 2. Bundesliga will see Preussen take on Hertha. For this clash, I’m offering a bet on goals / cards / winner.

Preussen

The team has made a sharp leap forward recently. First, after a three-year pause, they managed to climb from the regional league to the 3. Bundesliga. That happened in 2023, and immediately they secured second place there, which granted them a direct return to an even higher level.

Now, in the 2. Bundesliga, things are much tougher. The club is still fighting for promotion and looks unconvincing, but not hopeless. However, in this decisive stretch, they just can’t seem to win—at best, they’ve managed draws, alternating with defeats. But suddenly, they thrashed Magdeburg 5-0.

Hertha

The club boasts a rich history, but this isn’t their first stint in the second division. The real issue is they were relegated amid major disappointment, after big hopes and serious investments had been poured into the project. Instead of a European comeback, it all ended in a drop to the 2. Bundesliga. Last season there, they picked up 48 points, which was only good enough for ninth place in the final standings.

Hertha haven’t managed to improve this season in Berlin either. The team is once again hovering around mid-table. However, this spring, they finally found some rhythm, putting together an unbeaten run. Greuther Fürth were also beaten in the last round, albeit by the narrowest of margins.

Match facts

  • Preussen claimed their first win in seven matches
  • On average, Preussen score 1.13 goals and concede 1.28 goals per game
  • Hertha are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches

H2H

Hertha had three wins and one draw. But in December, Preussen notched their first-ever victory against this opponent, and did it away from home, winning 2-1.

Preussen vs Hertha prediction

The bookmakers see the hosts as slight favorites. However, the visitors are currently better and simply more consistent. Here, we recommend backing Hertha to win away with a "0" handicap (odds – 1.95).

