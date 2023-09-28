RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Preston vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Preston vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Preston vs West Bromwich prediction
Preston Preston
Championship England 30 sep 2023, 10:00 Preston - West Bromwich
-
- : -
England, Preston, Deepdale
West Bromwich West Bromwich
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.85

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the framework of the ninth round of the Anlian Championships Preston will meet with West Bromwich. The match will take place at Deepdale Stadium and will kick off at 16:00 CET.

Preston

Preston North End are the first ever winners of the English Football League, founded in 1888. The club did the first 'golden double' in football history, winning both the Championship and FA Cup in the 1888/1889 season without suffering a single defeat, earning the team the nickname 'The Invincibles'.

Preston have not played in the Premier League since the early 1960s. This season, the team is closer than ever to trying to get promoted. Preston have yet to lose in the Championship this season and have established themselves amongst the leaders. At the moment, the team is going in third position with 20 points in their possession.

West Bromwich

West Bromwich Albion is a club with a rich history too. In the list of its achievements, the team has victories in the championship and the FA Cup. As in the case of Preston, these are all achievements of years gone by.

In recent history, West Bromwich have often changed their place in the leagues, playing in the Championship, then in the Premier League. The last time the Thrashers played in the elite division was in the season 2020/2021. Now the team also intends to fight for a trip back, but is not among the favourites for promotion.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Preston lost in regulation time back in the last round of last season.

West Bromwich have not known victory for four matches in a row, three of which ended in a draw.

In head-to-head meetings, a slight advantage on the side of the guests.

Prediction

Bookmakers consider the home team as a slight favourite. In my opinion, the Both Score bet looks quite interesting.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.85

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Odds: 1.95 Gaziantep FK Recommended 1xBet
Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Odds: 1.72 Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Hoffenheim Odds: 1.63 Borussia Dortmund Bet now MelBet
Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Shamrock Rovers Odds: 2.04 Shelbourne Recommended MelBet
Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Strasbourg Odds: 1.65 Lens Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:46 Chelsea legend leaves the club Football news Today, 06:13 Mourinho spoke about his worst start to the season Football news Today, 05:39 Inter Miami spoke about when Messi will return to the field Football news Today, 04:49 Sampaoli is left without a job: Tite may be appointed in his place Football news Today, 04:27 Diego Simeone spoke about the problems in the Atletico match Football news Today, 04:00 Leonardo Bonucci retires Football news Today, 03:30 Victor Osimhen received an offer from England Football news Today, 03:02 Barcelona may cease to exist Football news Today, 02:29 Girona coach speaks about the team's fantastic results Football news Today, 02:00 Ancelotti responded to Atletico's accusations against Real Madrid
Sport Predictions
Football Today Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football Today Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023