Preston vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

In the framework of the ninth round of the Anlian Championships Preston will meet with West Bromwich. The match will take place at Deepdale Stadium and will kick off at 16:00 CET.

Preston

Preston North End are the first ever winners of the English Football League, founded in 1888. The club did the first 'golden double' in football history, winning both the Championship and FA Cup in the 1888/1889 season without suffering a single defeat, earning the team the nickname 'The Invincibles'.

Preston have not played in the Premier League since the early 1960s. This season, the team is closer than ever to trying to get promoted. Preston have yet to lose in the Championship this season and have established themselves amongst the leaders. At the moment, the team is going in third position with 20 points in their possession.

West Bromwich

West Bromwich Albion is a club with a rich history too. In the list of its achievements, the team has victories in the championship and the FA Cup. As in the case of Preston, these are all achievements of years gone by.

In recent history, West Bromwich have often changed their place in the leagues, playing in the Championship, then in the Premier League. The last time the Thrashers played in the elite division was in the season 2020/2021. Now the team also intends to fight for a trip back, but is not among the favourites for promotion.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Preston lost in regulation time back in the last round of last season.

West Bromwich have not known victory for four matches in a row, three of which ended in a draw.

In head-to-head meetings, a slight advantage on the side of the guests.

Prediction

Bookmakers consider the home team as a slight favourite. In my opinion, the Both Score bet looks quite interesting.