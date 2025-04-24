RU RU ES ES FR FR
Preston vs Plymouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Preston vs Plymouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

David Flower
Preston vs Plymouth prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Preston Preston
EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Preston - Plymouth
-
- : -
England, Preston, Deepdale
Plymouth Plymouth
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.85
One of the matches of the 45th round of the Championship will be played on Saturday at the Deepdale stadium, where local Preston will host Plymouth. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter with a good odds.

Match preview

Preston North End approaches this match hoping for a breakthrough after a prolonged winless streak that has stretched to seven matches. In their last three games, the team has lost, including a 2-1 defeat to Hull City in the last round, which dealt another blow to their ambitions.

However, despite these setbacks, the Lilywhites are still just a step away from securing their place in the Championship. If they manage to gain another three points, they can settle the issue of survival. Nonetheless, few can forget that their recent performances have left much to be desired, and the team will fight tooth and nail to avoid unpleasant consequences.

For Plymouth, the situation currently looks much gloomier. The team has spent half the season searching for stability and now, sitting at the bottom of the table, is dependent on many factors. The gap from the safety zone is just three points, but the goal difference leaves little hope for a miracle.

To stay in the league, the Pilgrims must secure at least one victory in the remaining games and, of course, hope for their competitors to drop points. Their recent 3-1 home win over Coventry City boosted their confidence, but they need to show their teeth until the end of the season and prove that Plymouth can still fight, even if it won't be as easy as they would like.

Probable lineups

  • Preston: Woodman – Gibson, Lindsay, Whatmough – Megoma, Tordarson, Kinn, Potts – Brady – Greenwood, Osmajic
  • Plymouth: Hazard - Taloverov, Katic, Palson, Sorinola - Randell, Houghton, Puchacz, Wright - Al-Hadji, Bundu

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, the teams played to a 3-3 draw
  • The "both teams to score" bet won in three out of five matches
  • The "total over 2.5" bet won in two out of five encounters

Prediction

The bookmakers are siding with Preston in this match, offering odds of 1.84 for a home victory. We believe the visitors look quite good and should not be underestimated. The optimal bet here is "both teams to score" with odds of 1.85.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.85
