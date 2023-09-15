RU RU NG NG
Championship England 16 sep 2023, 10:00 Preston - Plymouth
England, Preston, Deepdale
In the match of the sixth round of the English Championship, Preston will host Plymouth. The meeting of the leader of the standings will take place on Saturday, September 16.

Preston

At the moment this is the best team in the Championship. In five matches of the new season, the team won four games and drew once. The team has 13 points and sole leadership in the standings.

In five games of the new season, the team scored eight goals, conceding only three times. In general, Preston looks very stable and there is no doubt that the team is ripe to enter the elite of English football.

Matches with teams of Plymouth’s level should end in victory for Preston, but we’ll see how it turns out this time – we’ll see in the near future.

Plymouth

Few people bet on this team that it would be able to rise in class at the end of the season. The team's main goal was to place in the middle of the standings, and so far Plymouth is coping with this task quite successfully.

After five rounds, the team is in 10th place in the standings, gaining seven points. Plymouth have two wins, one draw and two losses. In five matches, the team scored eight goals and conceded five times.

Match forecast

The home team looks like clear favorites and so far the guests are clearly not up to their level. Interestingly, bookmakers give a fairly high odds for Preston's victory - 1.99. I think we should take advantage of the gift from the bookmakers and bet on the outcome - the first team will win.

