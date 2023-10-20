Preston vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on October 21, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 2.34 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the 12th round of the English Championship there will be a meeting in which Preston will host Millwall. The meeting will take place on October 21.

Preston

This team started the season as if on a seesaw, but is now in third place. Preston are eight points behind second place in the standings, which is already a significant gap at the start of the season.

Preston won six matches and lost half as many. At the same time, the team's goal difference is quite surprising - they scored 15 goals and conceded 17 in 11 matches of the new championship. In teams from the top 5 there is no negative difference in goals scored and goals conceded.

Millwall

This team upsets its fans with its unstable play and, as a result, is in 15th place in the standings. The team scored 15 points in 11 matches and is only three points behind the coveted playoff zone.

In general, the chances of fighting for entry into the elite of English football are quite high, but it is worth taking into account the competition, since over 15 teams are currently fighting for this place.

History of the confrontation and prediction for the match

The teams played 57 matches between themselves and the guests had a big advantage. They won 27 matches, while Preston only managed 19. The last time the teams met was last season and it was Millwall who celebrated the victory with a score of 2:0.

Preston concede a lot, while Millwall knows how to upset their opponents with goals scored. I see more than two goals scored here and I will bet on the match total being more than 2.5.