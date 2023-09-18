RU RU NG NG
Robert Sykes
Preston Preston
Championship England 19 sep 2023, 14:45 Preston - Birmingham
-
- : -
England, Preston, Deepdale
Birmingham Birmingham
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Tuesday 19 September at the Deepdale Arena in Preston, the club of the same name awaits guests from Birmingham. The meeting will take place within the seventh round of the English Championship. The starting whistle will be blown at 20:45 CET.

Preston

Preston North End are the first ever winners of the English Football League, founded in 1888. The club achieved the first “golden double” in the history of football, winning both the championship and the FA Cup in the 1888/89 season without suffering a single defeat, for which the team received the nickname “The Invulnerables.”

In 1995, David Beckham played five matches for Preston on loan, scoring two goals during that time. And in the late 90s, David Moyes worked as head coach for several years.

At the turn of the century, the team periodically made it to the playoffs for the right to promotion and play in the Premier League, but it was constantly plagued by failures.

Now the club is considered a strong middle peasant in the League. “Invulnerable” finished last season in 12th position. And at the start of this, everyone is surprised. After a draw in the first round, Preston have already won five wins in a row and settled in first place in the Championship.

Birmingham

Like Preston, the team is from the “Peaky Blinders” area of ​​Small Heath, founded in the late 19th century. The Blues have fewer significant victories than their next opponents, but they are fresher in the memory. For example, Birmingham won its last trophy in 2011, when London Arsenal were defeated 2:1 in the League Cup final. By the way, in that draw with a similar score, Birmingham celebrated its victory over its principal rival, Aston Villa, in the 5th round of the tournament. The 2010/11 season is the Blues' last in the Premier League.

This season of the Championship, the Birmingham team are in the playoff zone, sitting in sixth place.

The statistics of head-to-head matches

The hosts have not lost yet this season, and Birmingham, on the contrary, cannot win in the last three matches, gaining only one point. It should be noted that the Blues score regularly - only in one match this season did they leave the field without scoring a goal.

In the last ten head-to-head matches, Preston has a slight advantage - 5:3, with two draws.

Predictions

In view of the above facts, I will bet on Both will score.

