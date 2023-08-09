Prediction on game Zalgiris Vilnius wont lose Odds: 1.7 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On August 10, in the first match of the third qualifying round of the Europa League, Lithuanian Zalgiris and Swedish Hacken will play.

"Zalgiris"

This season, the Lithuanian champion began his European Cup path in the Champions League qualification, where he was able to fight the Turkish Galatasaray. After a draw in the first game at home (2:2), "Zalgiris" modestly lost on the road with a score of 0:1. In the first round of qualifying “Zalgiris” outplayed the Macedonian “Struga” with a score of 2:1 on aggregate.

In the last match of the Lithuanian championship "Zalgiris" could not beat "Siauli". The meeting ended with the score 0:0. At the moment, the champion is in second place in the standings, 5 points behind the leader.

"Hecken"

"Hacken" after winning the championship in Sweden is fighting for the title this season, behind the leaders by 4 points.

In the last match of the national championship, the title holder defeated Elfsborg 3-1, which helped them improve their positions in the fight for first place.

In the first round of the Champions League qualification, "Hacken" coped with the Welsh club THA with a score of 5:1 on aggregate. In the next stage of qualification, the Swedes lost to the Faroese team "Klaksvik" in a penalty shootout and flew out of the tournament.

Statistics and forecast

According to betting companies, "Hacken" is the favorite of this match.

Interestingly, "Zalgiris" has not won in 4 games in a row, while "Hacken" has won twice in the last 5 matches.

I will bet that "Zalgiris" will not lose in this meeting, as the team is quite successful at home.