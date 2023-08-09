RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Zalgiris vs Hacken 10 August 2023

Prediction for Zalgiris vs Hacken 10 August 2023

Prediction for Zalgiris vs Hacken 10 August 2023
Zalgiris Vilnius Zalgiris Vilnius
Europa League 10 aug 2023, 12:00 Zalgiris Vilnius - Haecken
-
- : -
International, LFF Stadium
Haecken Haecken
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Zalgiris Vilnius wont lose
Odds: 1.7

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now

On August 10, in the first match of the third qualifying round of the Europa League, Lithuanian Zalgiris and Swedish Hacken will play.

"Zalgiris"

This season, the Lithuanian champion began his European Cup path in the Champions League qualification, where he was able to fight the Turkish Galatasaray. After a draw in the first game at home (2:2), "Zalgiris" modestly lost on the road with a score of 0:1. In the first round of qualifying “Zalgiris” outplayed the Macedonian “Struga” with a score of 2:1 on aggregate.

In the last match of the Lithuanian championship "Zalgiris" could not beat "Siauli". The meeting ended with the score 0:0. At the moment, the champion is in second place in the standings, 5 points behind the leader.

"Hecken"

"Hacken" after winning the championship in Sweden is fighting for the title this season, behind the leaders by 4 points.

In the last match of the national championship, the title holder defeated Elfsborg 3-1, which helped them improve their positions in the fight for first place.

In the first round of the Champions League qualification, "Hacken" coped with the Welsh club THA with a score of 5:1 on aggregate. In the next stage of qualification, the Swedes lost to the Faroese team "Klaksvik" in a penalty shootout and flew out of the tournament.

Statistics and forecast

According to betting companies, "Hacken" is the favorite of this match.

Interestingly, "Zalgiris" has not won in 4 games in a row, while "Hacken" has won twice in the last 5 matches.

I will bet that "Zalgiris" will not lose in this meeting, as the team is quite successful at home.

Prediction on game Zalgiris Vilnius wont lose
Odds: 1.7

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Champions League Today, 14:00 Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.86 Marseille Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Champions League Today, 14:30 Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Slovan Bratislava Odds: 1.83 Maccabi Haifa Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers 9 August 2023 EFL Cup England Today, 14:45 Prediction for Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers 9 August 2023 Ipswich Odds: Bristol Rovers
Prediction for Leeds vs Shrewsbury Town 10 August 2023 EFL Cup England Today, 14:45 Prediction for Leeds vs Shrewsbury Town 9 August 2023 Leeds Odds: 1.67 Shrewsbury Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Champions League Today, 14:45 Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Rangers Odds: 1.6 Servette FC Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Bayern leader lured with huge money to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 06:00 The first coaching resignation of the season is brewing in Ukrainian football Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea are looking for an urgent replacement for the injured striker Football news Today, 04:00 First Premier League manager resignation Football news Today, 03:00 Xavi personally responded to the rumors about the return of Neymar to Barcelona Football news Today, 02:00 PSG make another strange decision on Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 01:50 Lazio announce €12m signing for Danish striker Football news Today, 01:25 Newcastle sign Chelsea academy star for €37m Football news Today, 01:00 Barcelona announce signing of 16-year-old German talent Football news Today, 00:00 PSG will not buy a talented Barcelona striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Leeds vs Shrewsbury Town 9 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Bristol Rovers predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Burton vs Leicester 9 August 2023 Football Today Benfica vs Porto predictions and betting tips on August 9, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Boca Juniors vs Nacional 10 August 2023 Football 10 aug 2023 Struga vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on August 10, 2023