Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023

Zalgiris Vilnius Zalgiris Vilnius
Champions League 25 july 2023, 12:00 Zalgiris Vilnius - Galatasaray
-
- : -
International, LFF Stadium
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.87

On July 25, the first match of the Champions League qualification will take place, in which the Lithuanian Zalgiris will host the Turkish Galatasaray at home.

"Zalgiris"

This team successfully overcame the first round of the Champions League qualification, where they met with Struga. After a home draw (0:0), the Lithuanians defeated their opponent on the road (2:1).

In the current season of the Lithuanian championship, "Zalgiris" confidently takes the first place in the standings, having won 16 matches out of 23.

"Galatasaray"

The Turkish team is just starting its performance in the Champions League qualifying tournament. From the second round of qualification “Galatasaray” starts thanks to the championship title in the Turkish league last season.

In the last draw of the Turkish championship, the Turkish giants won 28 wins, drew four times and lost four times. In general, the team is staffed with star players and its goal is clear - the group stage of the Champions League. However, there are still three qualifying rounds to go through.

Statistics and history of confrontation

Previously, the clubs did not play official matches with each other. As for the current streak, Zalgiris are unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 home matches, while Galatasaray have not won in 3 of their previous 4 matches.

In four of the last five matches with the participation of "Zalgiris" more than 2 goals were scored.

Match prediction

Despite the fact that the Lithuanians are clear outsiders, they are able to score at least a goal in a game with a more formidable opponent. Based on this opinion, I will bet on the outcome "both teams to score - yes" with odds of 1.87.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
