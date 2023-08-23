Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.89 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

West Bromwich and Middlesbrough will play in the 4th round of the English Championship. The game will take place on August 26 at the Hawthorns Stadium.

West Bromwich

Once a guest of the English Premier League is now the middle peasants of the second most powerful English division. After three starting rounds the team has four points.

West Brom started the season with a 1-2 away defeat to Blackburn, followed by a 3-2 home win over Swansea. In the last round, the team played a draw with Leeds. In all cases, West Brom gave the opponent a fight and looked decent on the field.

Based on the results of three rounds played, the team takes 13th place in the standings and in the upcoming meeting they will try to improve their position in the rankings.

Middlesbrough

Unlike West Brom, Middlesbrough had a very sad start to the season. The team failed to win once, losing twice and drawing once. In the first round, Middlesbrough lost at home to Milloul with a score of 0:1, after which there was a crushing away defeat from Coventry with a score of 0:3. In the last round, the team played a draw on the road with Huddersfield - 1:1.

According to the results of three rounds, Middlesbrough has only one point and the penultimate place in the standings. It is still difficult to imagine how the team wants to impose a struggle and rise to the top half of the standings, because that is the task it faces this season.

Match prediction

Both teams are in a fever at the beginning of the season, but West Brom still look more confident. I would venture to suggest that there will not be many goals scored in this match and I will bet on the total of the match under 2.5.