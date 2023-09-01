Prediction on game Win West Bromwich Odds: 1.75 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

West Bromwich and Huddersfield will play in the match of the fifth round of the English Championship. The meeting will take place on September 2.

West Bromwich

The team is aiming to get into the top six teams of the standings at the end of the season in order to qualify for the fight for access to the Premier League. So far, the results can be considered satisfactory.

Following the results of four rounds, West Bromwich is seventh in the standings and has two wins, one draw and one defeat.

In four games, West Bromwich scored nine goals against opponents, while also conceding a lot - seven goals.

Apparently, the team has problems in the game in defense and something urgently needs to be addressed with this.

Huddersfield

This team did not set high goals for itself, and the main goal for the season is to maintain registration in the second division of the country.

At the moment Huddersfield is located on the penultimate place of the standings. The team has never won in the new season, having one draw and three defeats.

In four rounds, a modest team scored only two goals, which is the worst result among all teams in the standings. At the same time, Huddersfield conceded nine goals into his own net - almost three goals per game.

Match prediction

West Bromwich should ignore opponents of this stature if they want to break into the Premier League. Bookmakers are inclined to believe that the home team will win. I will not argue with such an opinion and will also bet on this outcome. West Bromwich win with a good odds of 1.75.