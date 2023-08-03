Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.83 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

In the first round of the Championship, on August 5, a meeting between Watford and QPR will take place.

"Watford"

This team was unable to impose a fight for promotion last season, finishing only 11th in the Championship.

At the same time, Watford were six points behind the playoff zone for reaching the elite division.

In 46 league games, Watford won 16, drew 15 and lost 15.

"QPR"

This team in the course of last season did not consider the option of promotion at all, mainly concentrating on the struggle for survival.

Queens Park Rangers finished 20th in the standings, winning 13 of their 46 matches, drawing 11 and losing 22.

Statistics and history

Bookmakers are more inclined to believe that the home team will emerge victorious from this confrontation. They offer to bet on the victory of Watford with a coefficient of 1.93, while on the victory of the away team they give a coefficient of 4.15.

At the same time, statistics show that in personal meetings it was the QPR players who celebrated the victory more often - 21 against 16.

Watford have won two of their last three home matches, while QPR have won only once in their last three away matches.

Forecast

The bookmakers are trying to persuade us to bet on the victory of the home team, although the situation here is very difficult. It is better to bet on the outcome - both teams will score, for which a coefficient of 1.83 is offered.