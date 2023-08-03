RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023

Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023

Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023
Watford Watford
Championship England 05 aug 2023, 10:00 Watford - Queens Park Rangers
-
- : -
England, Watford, Vicarage Road Stadium
Queens Park Rangers Queens Park Rangers
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.83

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now

In the first round of the Championship, on August 5, a meeting between Watford and QPR will take place.

"Watford"

This team was unable to impose a fight for promotion last season, finishing only 11th in the Championship.

At the same time, Watford were six points behind the playoff zone for reaching the elite division.

In 46 league games, Watford won 16, drew 15 and lost 15.

"QPR"

This team in the course of last season did not consider the option of promotion at all, mainly concentrating on the struggle for survival.

Queens Park Rangers finished 20th in the standings, winning 13 of their 46 matches, drawing 11 and losing 22.

Statistics and history

Bookmakers are more inclined to believe that the home team will emerge victorious from this confrontation. They offer to bet on the victory of Watford with a coefficient of 1.93, while on the victory of the away team they give a coefficient of 4.15.

At the same time, statistics show that in personal meetings it was the QPR players who celebrated the victory more often - 21 against 16.

Watford have won two of their last three home matches, while QPR have won only once in their last three away matches.

Forecast

The bookmakers are trying to persuade us to bet on the victory of the home team, although the situation here is very difficult. It is better to bet on the outcome - both teams will score, for which a coefficient of 1.83 is offered.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.83

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Tobol vs Basel 3 August 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 10:00 Prediction for Tobol vs Basel 3 August 2023 Tobol Kostanay Odds: 1.9 FC Basel 1893 Recommended 1xBet
Panevėžys vs Hapoel Beer Sheva predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 12:00 Panevėžys vs Hapoel Beer Sheva predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 FK Panevezys Odds: 1.7 Hapoel Beer Sheva Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Rosenborg vs Crusaders 3 August 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Prediction for Rosenborg vs Crusaders 3 August 2023 Rosenborg Odds: 1.66 Crusaders Bet now MelBet
Rosenborg vs Crusaders predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 13:00 Rosenborg vs Crusaders predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Rosenborg Odds: 1.66 Crusaders Recommended MelBet
Luzern vs Djurgarden: predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Europa Conference League Today, 14:45 Luzern vs Djurgarden: predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 FC Luzern Odds: 1.69 Djurgaarden Bet now Linebet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 “Barcelona” president announced the main task for the season Football news Today, 05:00 PSG have found a replacement for Mbappe and have already agreed on a contract Football news Today, 03:00 Arsenal lose one of the leaders before the start of the season Football news Yesterday, 23:43 Juventus easily beat Real Madrid in a bright match Football news Yesterday, 23:36 Messi scored twice in the second match in a row Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Dries Mertens takes Galatasaray to Champions League 3rd round Football news Yesterday, 16:46 Arsenal win the Emirates Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:36 11 goals: RB Leipzig score a very impressive victory Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Harry Kane could move to Bayern for a small fee Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Manchester City have agreed to sign the RB Leipzig defender. The transfer will be a record in histor
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Tobol vs Basel 3 August 2023 Football Today Panevėžys vs Hapoel Beer Sheva predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Rosenborg vs Crusaders 3 August 2023 Football Today Rosenborg vs Crusaders predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football Today Luzern vs Djurgarden: predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football Today Vitoria Guimaraes vs Celje predictions and betting tips on August 3, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Sao Lorenzo vs Sao Paulo 3 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Flamengo vs Olimpia 3 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino 3 August 2023 Football 04 aug 2023 Hertha vs Wehen predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023