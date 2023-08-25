Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.85 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On August 26, Watford and Blackburn will play in the match of the 4th round of the English Championship. The game will take place at the Vicarage Road stadium.

Watford

In the new season, the team did not start too confidently, although it is also difficult to call it an unsuccessful start. Now the “moose” are in ninth place in the standings and have 4 points after three matches.

In the first round of the national championship, Watford destroyed QPR 4-0 at home, followed by a home goalless draw with Plymouth. In the last round, the team played on the road against Stoke City and lost minimally - 0:1.

In general, the effectiveness of the team raises questions. Let Watford score four goals, but he did it in one match - in the other two, the attacking teams looked toothless. At the same time, there is a positive moment for everyone - playing on the defensive. After all, Watford conceded only one goal in three matches.

Blackburn

The team has an identical start with their next opponent. In the new season, Blackburn scored four points in three rounds, although he settled on the 12th line of the standings due to weaker additional indicators.

In the first round of the Championship, Blackburn beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at home, followed by a 2-2 away draw with Rotherham. In the last round, Blackburn lost at home to Hull City with a score of 1:2.

Forecast

Blackburn look like a scoring team, while Watford are good defensively. In this match, the bet on the total of the match is less than 2.5.