LaLiga Spain 27 aug 2023, 11:30 Villarreal - Barcelona
Spain, Villarreal, Estadio de la Ceramica
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Barcelona
Odds: 2.04

In the third round of the championship of Spain "Villarreal" will play at home against "Barcelona". The meeting will take place on 27 August.

"Villarreal"

The new La Liga season for the “yellow submarine” did not start in the best way. In the first round, they lost to Betis at home with a score of 1:2, and after that there was a difficult victory over Mallorca away with a score of 1:0.

At the moment, the "yellow submarine" has three points and ninth place in the table, although the team's goal for the new season is to get into the top 4.

Last season, Villarreal finished fifth in the standings and failed to qualify for the Champions League this season. From the fourth place occupied by Real Sociedad, the team lagged behind by seven points.

"Barcelona"

The Spanish champions have four points after the first two matches. In the first round, the Catalans played with Getafe and the match ended in a draw 0:0. After that, the country's champions won a difficult victory over Cadiz at home with a score of 2:0. Both goals were scored in the last ten minutes of the meeting.

The Blue Garnet are currently in sixth place in the standings and they will certainly try to confirm their status as champions of Spain in the new season.

Last season, Barcelona won La Liga by a wide margin over Real Madrid. They overtook the “creamy” by ten points.

Match prediction

The coefficient for the victory of "Barcelona" is 2.04 and this is a pretty high quote. I will bet that the national champions will win this meeting.

Prediction on game Win Barcelona
Odds: 2.04

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
