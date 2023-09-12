RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for the match Rayo Vallecano - Alaves September 15, 2023

Prediction for the match Rayo Vallecano - Alaves September 15, 2023

Prediction for the match Rayo Vallecano - Alaves September 15, 2023
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga Spain 15 sep 2023, 15:00 Rayo Vallecano - Deportivo Alaves
-
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Campo de Futbol de Vallecas
Deportivo Alaves Deportivo Alaves
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Rayo Vallecano
Odds: 1.92

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On September 15, 2023, in the next round of the Spanish Championship, a match will take place between the teams Rayo Vallecano and Alaves. The guests were able to surprise everyone and started the season quite successfully after returning to the elite of Spanish football.

"Rayo Vallecano"

The team, owned by the legendary Brazilian Ronaldo, started the tournament with two victories, but then suffered two defeats.

Based on the results of four matches played, the team scored 6 points and ranks in the middle of the standings.

In the last two games they lost to Atlético Madrid with a score of 0:7 and to Betis. Now Rayo Vallecano needs to get a positive result at home and the match with modest Alaves looks like an excellent opportunity for this.

"Alaves"

At the start of the new season, the newcomer to the Spanish Primera League lost to Cadiz and Getafe, but after that he unexpectedly defeated stronger rivals - Seville and Valencia. The latest results give fans reason to hope that their idols will remain among the elite of Spanish football.

Now, with six points, Alaves is in ninth place in the standings. In four matches, the team scored five goals and conceded exactly the same number of goals.

Interesting Facts:

Rayo Vallecano have scored fewer than 3 goals in three of their last four matches.

Forecast for the game Rayo Vallecano - Alaves:

“Alaves” still looks weak on the road, losing both times with a score of 0:1. At the same time, Rayo Vallecano lost its only home match to Atlético with a score of 0:7. Apparently, the home team has something to prove and I believe in their victory. I will bet on this outcome with odds of 1.92.

Prediction on game Win Rayo Vallecano
Odds: 1.92

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Malta Odds: 1.68 North Macedonia Recommended 1хБет
Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Switzerland Odds: 1.9 Andorra Bet now Мелбет
Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Sweden Odds: 1.65 Austria Bet now 1хБет
Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Italy Odds: 1.6 Ukraine Recommended 1хБет
European Championship Today, 14:45 Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Romania Odds: 1.93 Kosovo Bet now БетВиннер
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Real Madrid have found a replacement for Mbappe Football news Today, 07:44 Scotland - England: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:30 England coach unexpectedly praised Mudryk Football news Today, 07:00 Portugal achieved the most crushing victory in its history Football news Today, 06:31 Messi named the best defender in the world Football news Today, 06:00 Pogba's agent makes an encouraging statement regarding the player's doping test Football news Today, 05:30 Ronaldo did not help the victims in Morocco: a loud statement was made at the player’s hotel Football news Today, 05:00 Portugal won 9:0 without Ronaldo: the coach spoke on this matter Football news Today, 04:24 Bale explained why Manchester United turned him down Football news Today, 03:57 Manchester United coach hints at the departure of one of the star players
Sport Predictions
Football Today Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football Today Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football Today Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Norway vs Georgia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Israel vs Belarus prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Belgium vs Estonia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Paraguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023 Football Today Ecuador vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on September 13, 2023