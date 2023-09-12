Prediction on game Win Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.92 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 15, 2023, in the next round of the Spanish Championship, a match will take place between the teams Rayo Vallecano and Alaves. The guests were able to surprise everyone and started the season quite successfully after returning to the elite of Spanish football.

"Rayo Vallecano"

The team, owned by the legendary Brazilian Ronaldo, started the tournament with two victories, but then suffered two defeats.

Based on the results of four matches played, the team scored 6 points and ranks in the middle of the standings.

In the last two games they lost to Atlético Madrid with a score of 0:7 and to Betis. Now Rayo Vallecano needs to get a positive result at home and the match with modest Alaves looks like an excellent opportunity for this.

"Alaves"

At the start of the new season, the newcomer to the Spanish Primera League lost to Cadiz and Getafe, but after that he unexpectedly defeated stronger rivals - Seville and Valencia. The latest results give fans reason to hope that their idols will remain among the elite of Spanish football.

Now, with six points, Alaves is in ninth place in the standings. In four matches, the team scored five goals and conceded exactly the same number of goals.

Interesting Facts:

Rayo Vallecano have scored fewer than 3 goals in three of their last four matches.

Forecast for the game Rayo Vallecano - Alaves:

“Alaves” still looks weak on the road, losing both times with a score of 0:1. At the same time, Rayo Vallecano lost its only home match to Atlético with a score of 0:7. Apparently, the home team has something to prove and I believe in their victory. I will bet on this outcome with odds of 1.92.