European Championship 10 sep 2023, 14:45 Lithuania - Serbia
Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium
Lithuania and Serbia will compete in the European Championship qualifying match. The meeting will take place on September 10. In the first match between these teams, the Serbs won at home.

Lithuania

After a draw in the last match with Montenegro, the Lithuanians managed to score the second point in the qualifying campaign and overtake Bulgaria in the standings thanks to a better goal difference.

Lithuania had already lost its chances of reaching the final part of the tournament, and no one really believed in it. Now the main goal for the team is to maintain fourth place and not end up in last place.

By the way, this task is also not easy, because the Lithuanian team is considered the weakest in this group.

Serbia

The visitors have just suffered a defeat from their main rival for first place in the group - Hungary. They lost at home with a score of 1:2.

They are currently in second place with 7 points, 3 points behind Hungary.

By the way, Montenegro is breathing in the back of Serbia, which, after a draw with the Lithuanians, reduced its gap from Hungary to two points.

Interesting Facts:

The teams played seven matches between themselves and the Serbian team won six times. According to the FIFA rankings, Lithuania ranks 144th and Serbia 25th.

Match forecast

The Serbs are considered the undisputed favorites of this meeting, both in terms of ratings and team composition. It is important to pay attention to one fact - Lithuania has never lost at home by more than one goal. Therefore, I’ll take a risk and bet on the first team with a +1.5 handicap for odds of 2.00.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
