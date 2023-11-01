RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction
New York Rangers New York Rangers
NHL Today, 18:00 New York Rangers - Carolina Hurricanes
New York, Madison Square Garden
Carolina Hurricanes Carolina Hurricanes
Prediction on game Total over 5
Odds: 1.52

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the context of the regular championship of the National Hockey League, a match between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled to take place. It will transpire in the night from Friday, November 2, to Saturday, November 3, and will commence at 00:00 Central European Time.

New York Rangers

This season, the New York squad has commenced with notable aplomb. In nine encounters, the Rangers have suffered defeat on a mere two occasions, securing victory on seven. Presently, they tally 14 points to their credit, holding the second position in the Eastern Conference.

At the New York Rangers, forward Artemi Panarin is in splendid form. He has managed to break the club's record for scoring at the start of the season, accumulating points in nine consecutive matches. Furthermore, there are currently no injuries in New York, so the team will be in full fighting trim for this game.

Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina has contested ten encounters in the nascent NHL season. The team currently occupies the fifth position in the Eastern Conference, boasting 12 points in their ledger. The "Hurricanes" have clinched victory in six contests and endured defeat in four.

In fine fettle is Teuvo Teravainen, who has netted four goals in his last two matches. Notably, he completed a hat-trick against San Jose. As for injuries, Carolina will be without defenseman Brett Pesce in this game, who sustained a lower-body injury.

At present, both teams are enjoying commendable winning streaks. Carolina has not succumbed in three consecutive matches, while the Rangers have triumphed in their last five.

Prediction

In recent matches, both teams have netted a minimum of three goals per game. Moreover, in the Eastern Conference, Carolina presently leads in goals conceded, having allowed 37 goals. They are also second in goals scored, likewise at 37. Consequently, I anticipate a profusion of goals in this encounter - a total of five.

Prediction on game Total over 5
Odds: 1.52

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC prediction Super League India Today, 10:30 Mumbai City vs Punjab prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Mumbai City FC Odds: 1.89 Punjab FC Recommended MelBet
Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction Coppa Italia Today, 13:00 Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.65 Spezia Bet now 1xBet
Torino vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia Today, 16:00 Torino vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Torino Odds: 1.85 Frosinone Bet now MelBet
Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction NHL Today, 18:30 Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Boston Bruins Odds: 1.58 Toronto Maple Leafs Recommended MelBet
Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 nov 2023, 04:45 Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Melbourne City FC Odds: 2 Sydney FC Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:30 Müller criticized Bayern players after German Cup disgrace Football news Today, 06:00 The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher Football news Today, 05:30 Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup Football news Today, 05:00 Casemiro is injured. He will miss an important Manchester United match Football news Today, 04:30 "We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester United made their worst start since 1930 Football news Today, 03:30 Luis Suarez will play with Messi. The terms of the transfer have been announced Football news Today, 03:00 Messi named his main goals in his career Football news Today, 02:30 Top 10 worst transfers in Manchester United history published Football news Today, 02:09 Inter Miami's tour to China has been cancelled. Why is this bad for Messi?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mumbai City vs Punjab prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Torino vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023