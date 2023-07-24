Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 25, the Ukrainian Dnipro-1 will start in the Champions League qualification. Vice-champion of Ukraine in the second round of the qualifying round will play against the Greek "Panathinaikos".

Dnipro-1

Last season for the team from Dnipro was the best in history, as the team took second place in the Ukrainian championship and made it to the Champions League.

Under the leadership of Oleksandr Kucher, the Ukrainian team was actively preparing for the qualification of the main club tournament in Europe, having played five friendly matches.

Interestingly, during the off-season, the performances of Dnepr-1 were not stable. The team both won and lost matches, and the defeats were not from the strongest opponents.

Judging from these results, we can conclude that the team is in average shape before the start of the qualification.

Panathinaikos

The team from Athens became the vice-champion of Greece last season. In preparation for the start in the Champions League qualification, Panathinaikos played seven friendly matches, and almost all of them the Greeks recorded as an asset.

History of confrontation

Dnepr-1 is not such an old-timer of European competitions, so the teams have not met with each other before.

Match prediction

It seems to me that in such a game of approximately equal opponents, both teams will not take risks. Play a huge role and the fact that the teams are at the beginning of the season and the speed can be low. In this regard, we suggest betting on the outcome of the match under 2.5 or on the outcome of “both teams to score - no”.