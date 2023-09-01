RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023

Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023

Swansea Swansea
Championship England 02 sep 2023, 07:30 Swansea - Bristol City
-
- : -
England, Swansea, Swansea.com Stadium
Bristol City Bristol City
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the fifth round of the English Championship, Swansea will host Bristol City at home. The meeting will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Swansea

Swansea does not please the fans in the new season. Based on the results of the four rounds played, the team has a modest zero in the “victory” column. Swansea lost two matches and drew two more.

Now the team has two points and a place at the bottom of the standings - the team is on the 20th line, one step away from the relegation zone.

In general, the game of Swansea does not give hope to fans that the season will be calm and their favorites will be able to keep their registration in the second division without any problems. Most likely, the club will face a difficult struggle for survival, and we will be able to find out its outcome only at the end of the season.

Bristol City

This team started the new championship a little better and won only one victory in four matches. Two more games ended in a draw and another match was lost by Bristol City.

At the moment, the team has five points and 14th place in the standings.

In general, the fans of the team have the right to believe that the season for Bristol City will go smoothly. Judging by the game in the first rounds, the team is unlikely to fight for survival, although they clearly fall short of the struggle for entry into the English Premier League. Most likely, the team will finish the season in the middle of the standings, but a lot of work needs to be done for this.

Match prediction

Swansea look like the favorites of the match in the eyes of bookmakers, and it's hard not to agree with this. I will risk and put on the fact that both teams will score in this match.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.77

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.89 Verona Recommended Linebet
LaLiga Spain Today, 13:30 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Cadiz Odds: 2.16 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.8 FC Heidenheim Bet now MelBet
Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Roma Odds: 1.96 AC Milan Recommended BetWinner
Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Premier League England Today, 15:00 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Luton Odds: 1.92 West Ham Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football Today, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer Football news Today, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga Football news Today, 05:31 Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper Football news Today, 04:15 UEFA Conference League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and how to watch? Football news Today, 03:49 UEFA Europa League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and where to watch? Football news Today, 03:23 Haaland called the most important thing in the world Football news Today, 02:48 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Yesterday, 17:56 UEFA Conference League Group Stage Participants Revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:04 All participants in the UEFA Europa League group stage have been revealed
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football Today Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Football Today Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Millwall 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023