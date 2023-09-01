Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.77 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the fifth round of the English Championship, Swansea will host Bristol City at home. The meeting will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Swansea

Swansea does not please the fans in the new season. Based on the results of the four rounds played, the team has a modest zero in the “victory” column. Swansea lost two matches and drew two more.

Now the team has two points and a place at the bottom of the standings - the team is on the 20th line, one step away from the relegation zone.

In general, the game of Swansea does not give hope to fans that the season will be calm and their favorites will be able to keep their registration in the second division without any problems. Most likely, the club will face a difficult struggle for survival, and we will be able to find out its outcome only at the end of the season.

Bristol City

This team started the new championship a little better and won only one victory in four matches. Two more games ended in a draw and another match was lost by Bristol City.

At the moment, the team has five points and 14th place in the standings.

In general, the fans of the team have the right to believe that the season for Bristol City will go smoothly. Judging by the game in the first rounds, the team is unlikely to fight for survival, although they clearly fall short of the struggle for entry into the English Premier League. Most likely, the team will finish the season in the middle of the standings, but a lot of work needs to be done for this.

Match prediction

Swansea look like the favorites of the match in the eyes of bookmakers, and it's hard not to agree with this. I will risk and put on the fact that both teams will score in this match.