RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023

Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023

Sunderland Sunderland
Championship England 02 sep 2023, 07:30 Sunderland - Southampton
-
- : -
England, Sunderland, Stadium of Light
Southampton Southampton
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.77

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the match of the fifth round of the English Championship, a match will take place in which Sunderland will host Southampton at home. The meeting will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Sunderland

The Black Cats hardly set themselves the task of trying to reach the elite of English football, since the team's game, to put it mildly, leaves much to be desired.

In the starting four rounds of the Championship, Sunderland won only one victory, drew once and lost twice. Now the team has four points in its asset and is located at the bottom of the standings, namely in 18th place.

From the opening games of the tournament, it can be understood that Sunderland have big problems in attack, because the team scored only four goals, while conceding five goals.

Southampton

After leaving the English football elite, the “saints” have only one task - to get back on the first try. So far, looking at Southampton's results for the new season, everything is going according to plan.

In the first four rounds of the Championship, Southampton have never lost, having won three victories and only drawn once. With ten points, the team is in fourth place in the standings.

It is worth noting the Saints' high performance in the new season - in four matches they scored ten goals, while conceding seven times into their own net, which also speaks of problems in the defensive game.

Match prediction

Southampton according to the bookmakers is the favorite of the match and I also agree with this. The Saints must beat these opponents if they want to return to the Premier League at the end of this season. I will take the victory of the guests with a handicap of 0 for 1.77.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.77

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.89 Verona Recommended Linebet
LaLiga Spain Today, 13:30 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Cadiz Odds: 2.16 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.8 FC Heidenheim Bet now MelBet
Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Roma Odds: 1.96 AC Milan Recommended BetWinner
Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Premier League England Today, 15:00 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Luton Odds: 1.92 West Ham Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football Today, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer Football news Today, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga Football news Today, 05:31 Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper Football news Today, 04:15 UEFA Conference League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and how to watch? Football news Today, 03:49 UEFA Europa League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and where to watch? Football news Today, 03:23 Haaland called the most important thing in the world Football news Today, 02:48 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Yesterday, 17:56 UEFA Conference League Group Stage Participants Revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:04 All participants in the UEFA Europa League group stage have been revealed
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football Today Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Football Today Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Millwall 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023