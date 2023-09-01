Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.77 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the match of the fifth round of the English Championship, a match will take place in which Sunderland will host Southampton at home. The meeting will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Sunderland

The Black Cats hardly set themselves the task of trying to reach the elite of English football, since the team's game, to put it mildly, leaves much to be desired.

In the starting four rounds of the Championship, Sunderland won only one victory, drew once and lost twice. Now the team has four points in its asset and is located at the bottom of the standings, namely in 18th place.

From the opening games of the tournament, it can be understood that Sunderland have big problems in attack, because the team scored only four goals, while conceding five goals.

Southampton

After leaving the English football elite, the “saints” have only one task - to get back on the first try. So far, looking at Southampton's results for the new season, everything is going according to plan.

In the first four rounds of the Championship, Southampton have never lost, having won three victories and only drawn once. With ten points, the team is in fourth place in the standings.

It is worth noting the Saints' high performance in the new season - in four matches they scored ten goals, while conceding seven times into their own net, which also speaks of problems in the defensive game.

Match prediction

Southampton according to the bookmakers is the favorite of the match and I also agree with this. The Saints must beat these opponents if they want to return to the Premier League at the end of this season. I will take the victory of the guests with a handicap of 0 for 1.77.