The second return match of the first qualifying round of the Champions League between the North Macedonian team "Struga" and the Lithuanian "Zalgiris" will be held on Tuesday, July 18.

Recall that in the first match in Vilnius, the teams did not score goals, leaving all the most interesting for the second leg.

"Struga"

This team without any problems last season became the champion of North Macedonia, ahead of the closest competitor by 10 points.

Interestingly, the title of champion of North Macedonia is the first trophy in the history of the club.

In test matches before the start of the new season, Špetim Duro's wards did not show themselves well enough, but at the same time managed not to concede in Vilnius. Despite this, bookmakers still consider Struga an outsider in this game.

"Zalgiris"

The Lithuanians have a fighting spirit for the Champions League match, as they do not want to lose to the debutant of the tournament.

Before the first match, Vladimir Cheburin's team won four consecutive victories in the championship, but this did not allow them to take first place in the standings.

Zalgiris is on a 9-match unbeaten streak of six wins and three draws.

Statistics before the match

"Struga" has not lost for almost a year and a half at home, and "Zalgiris" has a series of 4 victorious away matches.

Forecast

In the first match, the teams showed an equal game and now it is difficult to name the favorite of the confrontation. Let's take a chance and bet that less than 2.5 goals will be scored in the match.