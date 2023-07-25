Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.78 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On Wednesday, July 26, the match of the second round of the qualification of the Conference League will take place, in which the North Macedonian "Struga" will host the Montenegrin "Budućnost".

"Struga"

The North Macedonian champions were relegated to Conference League qualification after losing in the Champions League qualifying round. In the most prestigious club tournament in Europe, Struga played with the Lithuanian Zalgiris and lost 1:2 on aggregate.

Interestingly, the team from North Macedonia has not won a single match in the last five meetings, with two draws and four defeats.

Interestingly, last season the club did not participate in any European tournament. In 2021, Struga became the bronze medalist of the national championship and made it to the Conference League qualification, where, on aggregate, in the first round, they lost to the Latvian Liepaja with a score of 2:5.

"Buducnost"

The team also ended up in the Conference League after being eliminated from the Champions League. From the main club tournament in Europe, "Budućnost" was knocked out by the Icelandic team "Breidablik". On the sum of two matches, the champion of Montenegro lost with a score of 0:5.

The Montenegrin Championship has already started, in which “Budućnost” played only one match, losing on the road to “Mladost” with a score of 1:2.

In the last two matches, the national champion was defeated after two victories in a row.

Match prediction

Struga is considered to be the favorite of the confrontation, the odds of 2.01 are set for its victory. At the same time, the success of "Budućnost" is estimated at 3.92. We offer to bet on the fact that at least one of the teams will not score in the match.