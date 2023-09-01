Prediction on game Preston wont lose Odds: 1.88 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the fifth round of the English Championship, Stoke City and Preston will meet. It will take place on September 2nd.

Stoke City

The main goal of the team for the new season is to gain a foothold in the top six of the standings in order to get the right to compete in the playoffs for access to the elite of English football. So far, this task looks realistic, although Stoke City does not make it into the top six.

Based on the results of four rounds, the team scored six points and is on the 10th line of the standings with two wins and two losses.

In four meetings, the “potters” scored five goals and conceded four times. In general, such statistics indicate that the team is trying to play defensive football, although this does not always bear fruit.

Preston

For many, the results of Preston in the new season seem to be something incredible. Unexpectedly even for themselves, the Preston players are now fifth in the standings and seriously hope to remain in the top six.

In four rounds, Preston won three victories and drew only once. The team now has ten points and is only two points behind leaders Leicester.

In four games of the new season, Preston scored six goals and at the same time conceded only three goals, which is an impressive indicator.

Match prediction

Bookmakers believe that the home team should emerge victorious from this confrontation. I believe that it will be very difficult to beat Preston in the current form. I propose to put on the fact that the guests will not lose in this meeting.