On August 9, Slovakian Slovan from Bratislava and Maccabi from Haifa will meet in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League qualification.

Slovan Bratislava

This team has been playing since the first round of qualification and so far has been unbeaten in the current tournament draw.

At the first qualifying stage, they drew at home (1:1) and won away (2:0) against Esperange from Luxembourg, then won away (1:0) and drew at home (2:2) against Zrinjska from Bosnia.

Maccabi Haifa

This team also competes from the initial stages of qualification. If in the first round the Israelis did not experience problems with the Maltese Hamrouni, defeating them on the road (4:0) and at home (2:1), then in the second round there were already serious problems in the confrontation with the Moldavian Sheriff. After losing 0-1 away, the Israelis won 2-1 at home and snatched victory in extra time.

History and statistics

In this confrontation, the guests are the favorites. You can bet on the victory of the Israeli team in the first match with a coefficient of 2.33.

As for Slovan, Bratislava are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 home matches, while the Israelis are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 away matches.

Match prediction

Here the bet arises - both teams will score. Maccabi scores a lot, but at the same time has sins when playing defensively. Slovan, on the other hand, must definitely score on his home field, which means that this will be the bet when choosing the squad.