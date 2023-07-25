RU RU
Prediction for Sheriff vs Maccabi Haifa 26 July 2023

Champions League 26 july 2023, 13:00 FC Sheriff - Maccabi Haifa
Tiraspol, Sheriff Stadium
On July 26, the first match of the second qualifying round of the Champions League will take place, in which the Moldavian team "Sheriff" takes on the Israeli "Maccabi" from Haifa.

"Sheriff"

Of course, Sheriff still remembers their success in the Champions League group stage in the 2020/2021 season, when the team beat Real and Shakhtar and reached the playoffs of the Europa League.

But you should be realistic and understand that the current team of Ricardo Bordin is not as confident as the one that was under the leadership of Yuri Vernidub.

In the first qualifying round "Sheriff" coped with the Romanian club "Farul" with great problems, losing 0:1 on the road, but taking revenge at home in extra time - 3:0.

Maccabi Haifa

The Israeli champion played in the group stage of the Champions League last season, but did not finish last in his group, losing to Juventus in additional indicators

In the first qualifying round of this season, "Maccabi" got a frankly weak opponent - the Maltese club "Hamrun Spartans". The Israelis confidently beat the opponent with a total score of 6:1 (4:0, 2:1).

Statistics and facts

"Sheriff" lost only one of the last 15 matches, having won nine victories. At the same time, the team conceded only once in the last seven matches. Now the team from Moldova has a series of 10 matches without defeat at home (8 wins + 2 draws).

At the same time, "Maccabi" has a series of six victories. Also, the champion of Israel has a series of five guest matches without defeat (3 wins + 2 losses).

Forecast

"Maccabi" plays very good football, although "Sheriff" is not a passing opponent. Nevertheless, we believe in the guests and we will bet on the outcome of the victory of the second team with a handicap (0).

