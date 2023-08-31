RU RU NG NG
Sheffield United Sheffield United
Premier League England 02 sep 2023, 07:30 Sheffield United - Everton
-
- : -
England, Sheffield, Bramall Lane
Everton Everton
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
On September 2, the match of the fourth round of the English Premier League will take place, in which Sheffield United will host Everton

Sheffield United

The newcomer to the elite of English football has not surprised anyone with the results and so far has not been able to score a single point in the first three rounds of the Premier League.

The saddest thing is that the defeats were in matches by teams that did not claim high places in the championship. This may not be a good sign, as one thing is clear this season - the hosts will have to fight for survival in the top division and scoring points in games with competitors is very important.

Everton

It is the “toffees” that can become one of their competitors in this fight, which means that the upcoming match will be of great value to both teams.

In the first three rounds of the new season, the team has never won and, in general, Everton's game leaves much to be desired. By the way, their rivals were also not the favorites of the tournament.

It is interesting that Everton has been fighting for survival for several seasons, and last season, only by a miracle, the team did not fly into the second division of the country.

Interesting Facts

Everton have not scored in their last three matches and have conceded six goals.

Match prediction

Despite the sad situation of Everton, it is this team that is the favorite of this game. It seems to me that in this match you should not expect a large number of goals scored. For this reason, I will bet on total under 2.5 at odds of 1.67.

Kenley Ward
