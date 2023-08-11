RU RU
Prediction for Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace 12 August 2023
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.71

In the opening match of the new season of the English Premier League, Sheffield United will compete with Crystal Palace.

"Sheffield United"

Last season, the home team successfully returned to the Premier League, rising from the Championship. In general, last season can be added to the team's asset, although in the new one they obviously face great difficulties.

While preparing for the new season, the team played six control matches and only in two out of six matches they broke the total over 2.5, which indicates the team's low performance, but at the same time, a good defensive game.

"Crystal Palace"

This team, led by veteran Roy Hodgson, finished the championship in the middle of the table without bothering to fight for survival.

Before the start of the championship, "Crystal Palace" played seven control matches, in which he won three wins, lost twice and drew twice.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have not drawn against each other for eight head-to-head matches in a row. In addition, each of the teams beat each other four times. In the last five matches and in eight out of nine games, the opponents have not scored a total of more than 2.5 goals.

The last meeting of the teams took place in 2021 at the Sheffield United Arena, and then the guests won with a score of 2: 0. In the same season, Crystal Palace beat an opponent with the same score, but already at home.

In this meeting, the bookmakers cannot single out a clear favorite. They give a small advantage to guests.

It seems to me that the game will be grassroots and the teams will not break through the total more than 2.5. Therefore, we will take the total less.

Odds: 1.71

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
