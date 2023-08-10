RU RU
Prediction on game Win Sevilla
On August 11, in the match of the 1st round of the championship of Spain, Sevilla and Valencia will play.

"Sevilla"

Last season, the titled Spanish team faced the threat of relegation, as they were at the bottom of the standings for a long time.

The situation changed dramatically when the team was led by José Luis Mendilibar. He lifted the team to 12th place in the Spanish Primera, and also led to victory in the Europa League. Thanks to this result, the Red-Whites received an automatic ticket to the group stage of the Champions League of the 2023/24 season. They will also play in the UEFA Super Cup match.

During the summer break, Sevilla played several friendly matches and their results cannot be called stable. The team lost to the middle peasants of the German championship, but at the same time, they won victories over other rivals.

"Valencia"

"Bats" in recent years can not return to their previous game and regularly spend time at the bottom of the standings.

The team struggled for survival last season and narrowly avoided being promoted to the Segunda, finishing 16th under Rubén Baraja.

In the summer, the team carried out a solid cleaning of the composition. “Valencia” left Edinson Cavani, Tony Lato and Iago Herrerin. In addition, the lease agreements of Justin Kluivert, Nico Gonzalez, Samuel Lino and Elisha Moriba have also come to an end.

Match prediction

“Seville” is very important to start the new season with a win, and the opponent for this is just perfect. Quite shortly “red-white” to start in the Champions League and now it is important to build up the squad. We will bet on the victory of the home team for a coefficient of 1.98.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
