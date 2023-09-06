Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.64 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the qualifying match of the European Championship, the national teams of Serbia and Hungary will meet. The meeting will take place on September 7th. The team that wins this meeting will significantly increase their chances of qualifying for the finals of Euro 2024.

Serbia

The Serbs, together with the Hungarians, are the leaders of the standings, ahead of the Montenegrin team by three points. Thus, the winner of this confrontation can become the sole leader and practically guarantee himself access to the final part of the tournament.

The Serbian national team has a fairly strong squad. Almost all the players of the national team play in the strongest European championships such as England, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

The main star of the team is forward Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus.

Hungary

From the outside, it may seem that Hungary has a more modest squad, but this team is primarily famous for its strong organization of the game. In recent years, the Hungarians have beaten the national teams of Germany and England, which their next rivals definitely cannot boast of.

Hungary and Serbia each have seven points after three matches, but the Hungarians are in first place on the best goal difference.

Confrontation stats

The teams have played only three matches with each other and have a score of 1:1 in personal victories. Another meeting ended in a draw. In the FIFA rankings, the Serbian national team is in 25th position, while Hungary is in 56th place.

Prediction for the match Serbia - Hungary

It's no secret that these opponents prefer a defensive game, and in the previous three meetings, no more than two goals were scored between them. It would be reasonable to bet on the event total less than 2.5 for a coefficient of 1.64.