RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Serbia vs Hungary 7 September 2023

Prediction for Serbia vs Hungary 7 September 2023

Prediction for Serbia vs Hungary 7 September 2023
Serbia Serbia
European Championship 07 sep 2023, 14:45 Serbia - Hungary
-
- : -
International, Belgrade, Stadion Rajko Mitic
Hungary Hungary
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.64

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the qualifying match of the European Championship, the national teams of Serbia and Hungary will meet. The meeting will take place on September 7th. The team that wins this meeting will significantly increase their chances of qualifying for the finals of Euro 2024.

Serbia

The Serbs, together with the Hungarians, are the leaders of the standings, ahead of the Montenegrin team by three points. Thus, the winner of this confrontation can become the sole leader and practically guarantee himself access to the final part of the tournament.

The Serbian national team has a fairly strong squad. Almost all the players of the national team play in the strongest European championships such as England, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

The main star of the team is forward Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus.

Hungary

From the outside, it may seem that Hungary has a more modest squad, but this team is primarily famous for its strong organization of the game. In recent years, the Hungarians have beaten the national teams of Germany and England, which their next rivals definitely cannot boast of.

Hungary and Serbia each have seven points after three matches, but the Hungarians are in first place on the best goal difference.

Confrontation stats

The teams have played only three matches with each other and have a score of 1:1 in personal victories. Another meeting ended in a draw. In the FIFA rankings, the Serbian national team is in 25th position, while Hungary is in 56th place.

Prediction for the match Serbia - Hungary

It's no secret that these opponents prefer a defensive game, and in the previous three meetings, no more than two goals were scored between them. It would be reasonable to bet on the event total less than 2.5 for a coefficient of 1.64.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.64

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Friendly International Today, 14:00 Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Malta Odds: 1.65 Gibraltar Recommended 1xBet
Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 UCD Odds: 1.87 Derry City Bet now Linebet
Africa Cup of Nations Today, 15:00 Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Libya Odds: 1.75 Equatorial Guinea Bet now BetWinner
Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 European Championship 07 sep 2023, 10:00 Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.58 Finland Recommended Parimatch
Prediction for the match France - Ireland on September 7, 2023 European Championship 07 sep 2023, 14:45 Prediction for the match France - Ireland on September 7, 2023 France Odds: 1.75 Ireland Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Buffon called the true reason for the end of a career Football news Today, 04:30 Named the clubs that spent the most money on transfers in the summer Football news Today, 03:18 Top 10 favorites for the Ballon d'Or 2023 published Football news Today, 01:48 In Italy fans set fire to the stadium of their own team (video) Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Serie A may launch its own platform to broadcast matches Football news Yesterday, 16:14 The journalist invited the Manchester United player to discuss the scandal with the manager Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Cristiano Ronaldo passed a lie detector test. VIDEO Football news Yesterday, 14:48 The Spanish Football Federation fired the head manager of the women's national team Football news Yesterday, 14:03 FIFA Club World Cup draw: all results Football news Yesterday, 13:25 The next two games will be decisive for the manager of the German national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football Today UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football Today Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Serbia vs Hungary 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match France - Ireland on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Slovenia vs Northern Ireland prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Poland vs Faroe Islands prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Denmark vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023