In the match of the fifth round of the English Championship, Rotherham will host one of the leaders of the Norwich City standings. The meeting will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Rotherham

It is quite expected that from the first rounds of the new season the team has dropped down the standings and is still fighting for survival. In four opening games of the Championship, the modest team scored only one point. In addition to one draw, Rotherham have three defeats.

Now the team is located on the 21st line of the standings.

In the opening four games of the tournament, it became clear that Rotherham were in big trouble defensively. At the moment they have conceded more than any other team in the tournament - 10 goals. At the same time, they were able to score only five times against the opponents.

Norwich city

“Canaries” this season do not set any other task than to enter the elite of English football. So far, judging by the results, the goal looks realistic.

After four rounds, Norwich City have scored 10 points, having won three and drawn once. Now the team is in second place in the standings, two points behind leaders Leicester.

In four games, Norwich City scored 13 goals against the opponent, which is the best result of the new season.

Match prediction

In this meeting, the guests are the obvious favorites. The interesting thing is that there are teams with the best offense and the worst defense. Apparently, a lot of goals will be scored in this game, which I propose to bet on. My prediction is match total over 2.5.