On August 26, the match of the 4th round of the English Championship will take place, in which Rotherham and Leicester City will play. The meeting will take place at New York Stadium.

Rotherham

The home team started the new campaign extremely unsuccessfully - after three rounds they have only one point to their credit. The team lost twice and only once left the field without a defeat.

In the opening round of the championship, Rotherham went to visit one of the favorites of the championship, Stoke City, and lost big with a score of 1:4. After that, in the second round there was a home meeting with Blackburn, which ended with a score of 2:2. In the last round, Rotherham played away against Sunderland and lost 1:2.

What is noteworthy is that in every game Rotherham certainly scored, but conceded at least 2 goals.

Now the team is in the relegation zone - on the 22nd line.

Leicester City

The Foxes see this season as a bad dream that they want to forget as soon as possible. Departure from the English football elite last season was definitely not their plan, and now they intend to return on the first try.

In the starting three rounds of the Championship, Leicester scored the maximum number of points. The team alternately beat Coventry (2:1), Huddersfield (1:0) and Cardiff (2:1).

Now Leicester is in second place in the standings, behind the leader only in additional indicators.

Match prediction

Given Leicester's fighting spirit and Wrexham's weak defensive game, I came to the conclusion that this meeting will be a victory for the guests. I don’t see anything that can prevent Leicester from picking up another three points and continuing on to the Premier League.