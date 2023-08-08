RU RU
Prediction for Rosenborg vs Hearts 10 August 2023

Europa Conference League 10 aug 2023, 13:00 Rosenborg - Hearts
Trondheim, Lerkendal Stadion
Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.63

On August 10, the semi-final match of the Conference League qualification between the Norwegian "Rosenborg" and the Scottish "Hearts" will take place.

Rosenborg

The Norwegian club plays in the qualification of the third most important European Cup from the previous stage. At the last stage, Rosenborg's rivals were the Crusaders, and the Norwegian team made it through to the next round, not without problems. After a 2-2 away draw at home, the Norwegians won 3-2 after extra time.

Rosenborg have been disappointing fans this season with their domestic performance and are only eighth in the table.

Hearts

Last season in Scotland, the team finished fourth in the standings, making it to the third stage of the UEFA Conference League qualification.

In the first round of the national championship, which was played last week, "Hearts" won a landslide victory with a score of 2:0 away from "St. Johnstone".

History and statistics

Bookmakers see the hosts as the favorite of the first match. You can bet on the victory of Rosenborg with a coefficient of 2.18, while the quote of 3.14 is set on the victory of Hearts.

Interestingly, Rosenborg have won 4 of their last 7 home games, while Hearts have not been very successful away, having won 5 out of 10 games.

Match prediction

“Rosenborg” is frankly not happy with the game this season and this may be a clue when choosing a forecast for this meeting. Betting on the Norwegians to win is very dangerous, so we choose the outcome - both teams will score for 1.63.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
