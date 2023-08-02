Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.66 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 3, the return match of the second round of the Conference League qualification will take place in Norway, in which the local Rosenborg will play against the Crusaders from Northern Ireland.

Rosenborg

In the first game, which took place last week, a 2-2 draw was recorded. Despite the fact that the guests were clear favorites, they performed relatively poorly, having made only two shots on target.

In the home match, Rosenborg will clearly have a better chance of winning clearly, although their game this season does not look very attractive. In the national championship, they occupy a place in the middle of the standings.

Crusaders

The first game could have ended with the victory of the team from Northern Ireland, but the home team failed to realize their chances. There is no doubt that away will be much more difficult.

Interestingly, the Crusaders have not won a single victory in three away matches of the Conference League.

Statistics

This game will be the sixth confrontation between Rosenborg and the Crusaders. The Norwegians have won four times, and once again the teams have drawn.

In the current Conference League, the Irish have played three matches, scoring one victory in regular time and two draws.

Rosenborg vs. Crusaders prediction and betting

Rosenborg are a higher level team and they are unlikely to have problems with the Irish at home. The result of the first meeting could have been more sad for the Norwegian team, but there is no doubt about their class. We will bet on the outcome of the victory of the first team with a handicap of -1.5.