Prediction on game W1(+1.5) Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On August 28, in the match of the 3rd round of the Portuguese championship, Rio Ave hosts Porto at its stadium. The meeting will take place at the Rio Ave arena.

Rio Ave

The team is not a candidate for any awards this season and maintaining a place in the Portuguese football elite will be considered a success for a modest team.

After two rounds, Rio Ave has three points and now the team is 13th in the standings. In the first round of the national championship at home, Rio Ave beat Chaves with a score of 2: 0, followed by an away defeat with the same score from Estoril.

Porto

The Portuguese Grand every season sets itself the same task - to win the championship. Last season, the goal was not achieved, which means that in the new season Porto will make even more efforts in order to become the champion of Portugal.

In the first round of the championship, Porto beat Moreirense 2-1 on the road, after which there was a home victory over Farense with the same score.

After two rounds, Porto is on the third line of the standings and has the maximum number of points based on the results of the matches played.

History of confrontation

Between themselves, the teams played 66 matches and only three times Rio Ave managed to upset the players from Porto. Last season, Rio Ave shocked the giant at his stadium by beating them 3-1.

Forecast

Rio Ave is clearly weaker than their rival, although in the new season Porto has never won a confident victory, which also does not inspire confidence. I will bet on the handicap of the home team +1.5 for a coefficient of 1.67.