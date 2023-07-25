Prediction on game Sabah FK wont lose Odds: 1.58 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On Wednesday, July 26, the match of the second round of qualification of the League of Conferences will take place, in which “Riga Football School” (RFS) will play on its field against the Azerbaijani club “Sabah”.

RFS

The team has been playing in the Conference League since the first qualifying round. At the start of the qualification, the residents of Riga played with the team "Macedonia". In both matches, the Riga team from the capital of Latvia won.

The away match ended with a minimal victory for RFS with a score of 1:0, and in the home match the Latvian club defeated the opponent with a score of 4:1.

It is interesting that the Latvian Grand has not known defeat for 36 matches. They suffered their last defeat in the Conference League on November 3 last year.

Last year, RFS made it to the group stage of the Conference League, where they scored only two points in six matches.

"Sabah"

In the last draw of the Azerbaijani Championship, the team took second place and got a ticket to the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

It is interesting that the team played in European competitions for the first time under the auspices of UEFA.

Match prediction

According to bookmakers, the favorite of the confrontation is the Latvian club.

Their victory is set at 2.17, while Sabah's victory is estimated at 3.27.

It seems to me that the inhabitants of Riga are unlikely to be able to defeat an opponent in this game. Let's bet on the outcome - the second team will not lose.